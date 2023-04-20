At about 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ford Wyoming Center, the floor -- where all the shows and events are held -- is quiet, reflective, thoughtful.

All the seats are empty, and the room is full of art. Like, rows and rows and rows of it in all its conceivable forms: photography, ceramics, oil paintings, ink work, sculptures made out of pills and pill bottles and bottle caps and wood. A crocheted yellow duck stuffed animal, its face wearing a comically flat expression.

Pop-rock music plays in the background. "Eight-six-seven-five-three-oh-ninnnneeeeeeeee," Tommy Tutone croons.

Adults walk slowly through the galleries, clipboards in hand. They might, if they need to verbally process what they're thinking, chat with another adult who is also strolling through with a clipboard. Is there too much depth here? Not enough? They should have deepened the shadows, at least.

Shannon Borego, president of the Wyoming Secondary Art Educators Association, only exhibits stress once: A work of her student's -- a painting of ostentatious cowgirl boots and a kelly green bag behind them -- does not have its ID tag. She rushes forward to find it. Luckily, it has just fallen on the floor, an easy fix.

The first night of the Wyoming High School State Art Symposium is a microcosm of high schoolers around the state and their teachers gathering for a shared love of art. At this present moment, the judges are milling about on the floor of the center. Those clipboards are for notes, and they are choosing the best artworks done by high schoolers in the state. Some will get sent to the congressional offices in Washington, D.C. Others will be chosen by First Lady of Wyoming Jennie Gordon's team to be displayed at the capital -- 52, actually, one for each week of the year.

They will put one chosen work on their website each week.

At one table, a judge and a security guard are chatting. "I'm always amazed at the talent of high school students," the judge remarks.

Now, let's take a gymnastics springboard and jump up through the ceiling into the second and third floors of the center, the spot where most people enter into the venue. It is sweltering, and that is because there are hundreds of high school kids doing art activities: mural making, sculpture forming, Etch-A-Sketch sketching.

The top floor is full of brightly colored paper scraps and glue. Clustered in groups on the floor, these students create murals.

"It's like a fever dream, one of those things that just doesn't make sense," one student says as she holds up the piece that she and her friends made.

The air smells like sweat and teenage anxiety, thanks to the temperature of the room and how many people are in it.

On the middle floor, students are making nature-themed paper clothes out of newspapers and modeling it. Whosever work gets the loudest cheer, wins the activity. So there's a lot of screaming, a lot of posing and flouncing.

Ashlyn Jensen, Aunnaleia Spieker and Alina Faustmann watch the show. They are students at Wheatland High School in successive grades: Faustmann, a senior exchange student from Germany, Jensen, a junior and Spieker, a sophomore. Only Spieker and Faustmann have works displayed, a needle felted rabbit and an ink piece, respectively.

Aunnaleia wishes she spent more time on the rabbit and Alina didn't realize how serious the symposium was, they told the Star-Tribune. Still, Alina says, she is glad for the experience.

Now the fashion show is over, the murals done. Students file in and out of groups and activities. The only quiet person in the room is the live model several students draw a portrait of.

PHOTOS: Wyoming High School Arts Symposium