Two more coronavirus cases identified, bringing Wyoming's total to 26
breaking top story

Virus Outbreak Medical Supply Shortage

FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo, a traveler uses hand sanitizer from a dispenser at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix. The Associated Press has found that the critical shortage of testing swabs, protective masks, surgical gowns and hand sanitizer can be tied to a sudden drop in imports of medical supplies. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

 Sue Ogrocki

Wyoming health officials have identified two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total on Sunday evening to 26.

Two new cases were announced Sunday: one in Fremont County and one in Laramie County. 

The Laramie County patient is in their 50s and lives in Cheyenne, according to an announcement released Sunday evening by the City of Cheyenne. That brings the total number of cases in Cheyenne to six.

"The individual has had contact with another patient who previously tested positive and will be quarantined at home," the city's announcement stated.

No information was immediately available about the new Fremont County case. 

The latest cases cap off a week that saw the closure of Wyoming schools and several types of businesses in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The number of positively identified cases also jumped from three to 26.

The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has to date tested 432 people.  Another 51 tests have been performed by commercial labs, with one tests done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wyoming cases by county

  • Fremont County: 10
  • Laramie County: 6
  • Sheridan County: 4
  • Teton County: 2
  • Campbell County: 1
  • Carbon County: 1
  • Natrona County: 1
  • Park County: 1
Editor

Joshua Wolfson joined the Star-Tribune in 2007, covering crime and health before taking over the arts section in 2013. He also served as managing editor before being named editor in June 2017. He lives in Casper with his wife and their two kids.

