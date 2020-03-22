Two more coronavirus cases identified, bringing Wyoming's total to 26

Wyoming health officials have identified two more cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's total on Sunday evening to 26.

Two new cases were announced Sunday: one in Fremont County and one in Laramie County.

The Laramie County patient is in their 50s and lives in Cheyenne, according to an announcement released Sunday evening by the City of Cheyenne. That brings the total number of cases in Cheyenne to six.

"The individual has had contact with another patient who previously tested positive and will be quarantined at home," the city's announcement stated.

No information was immediately available about the new Fremont County case.

The latest cases cap off a week that saw the closure of Wyoming schools and several types of businesses in an effort to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. The number of positively identified cases also jumped from three to 26.

The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has to date tested 432 people. Another 51 tests have been performed by commercial labs, with one tests done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Wyoming cases by county

Fremont County: 10

Laramie County: 6

Sheridan County: 4

Teton County: 2

Campbell County: 1

Carbon County: 1

Natrona County: 1

Park County: 1

