Two more Natrona County coronavirus cases announced; at least two more Wyoming patients have recovered

Health officials identified 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday in Wyoming, bringing the state's total to 210.

New cases were reported in Campbell (three), Natrona (two), Fremont, Converse, Lincoln, Goshen and Uinta counties.

Patients have tested positive for coronavirus in 18 of Wyoming's 23 counties. Wyoming remains the only state without a known death of a coronavirus patient.

Fifty-two patients who tested positive have recovered so far, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. About 11 percent of the cases required a hospital stay. In about 22 percent of the cases, health officials don't know if the patient was hospitalized.

Ten or more cases have been announced every day for a week straight. More than 54 percent of the state's known cases have been confirmed in that time.

While Wyoming's case count ranks among the smallest in the U.S., the state's per capita total outpaces more than a dozen other states.