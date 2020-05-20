Two more Natrona County coronavirus cases reported; 15th positive in a week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Natrona County, the health department there announced Wednesday.

The latest cases involve a man in his 70s whose exposure is unknown and a woman whose exposure is related to contact with another person who tested positive.

Natrona County has now confirmed 15 cases since May 13 after going three weeks without a case. On Tuesday, county health officer Dr. Mark Dowell said that recent influx "correlates really well," with people not taking seriously the recommendations put in place to stem the virus' spread.

Health officials have confirmed 53 cases in Natrona County since the coronavirus pandemic began in March.

To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 580 confirmed cases of coroanvirus, with nearly 200 additional probable cases, according to the health department.

Eleven residents have died after contracting COVID-19.

To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.