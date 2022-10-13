Two Natrona County High students in custody after guns on campus report

Two Natrona County High School students were taken into police custody Thursday morning after officials there received a report that the pair had brought guns to campus. However, no guns were found.

After getting the report, school officials went to the students in question and removed them and their belongings from class, the Natrona County School District said in a statement.

"While this investigation is ongoing, we can identify that no direct threat was made, or guns found, in response to this report," the statement reads.

That initial investigation identified a third student with a potential connection to the report. The fluid situation sparked a precautionary lockout as a safety measure, but that was lifted shortly before 10:45 a.m. The campus remained in a state of heightened awareness out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

"Students and staff are safe. School operations will continue as normal," the Natrona County School District said in a statement.

During a state of "heightened awareness," students are still able to come and go as they please but there is an increased police presence, a district spokeswoman told the Star-Tribune.

As a precautionary measure, nearby Park Elementary School and Dean Morgan Junior High were also put on heightened awareness. No outside activities were allowed.

There was no known safety concern involving either school.

Despite not finding any weapons, officials stressed that they appreciated the person who made the initial report.

"School safety is the priority of NCSD," the district said in its statement. "Any threats made, or safety issues identified, will absolutely be addressed and disciplinary consequences will be provided, as applicable, in alignment with policy and law."

Last week, a student at Natrona County High School was taken into custody after being found with a gun. As with Thursday's incident, the matter was resolved without the school going into a lockout.

No weapons are permitted at the high school, according to a copy of the school’s student handbook. Discipline, if applicable, will be in line with the district’s guidelines for “extreme behavior,” the district said.