Two tax measures pass even as Natrona County drifts right

Two Natrona County tax measures — the 1-cent and 2% lodging taxes — were passed with more than two-thirds approval Tuesday, despite signs the county's voter base could be growing more tax-averse.

In Casper, the 1-cent sales tax is used for everything from street repairs, to emergency services to grants for local nonprofits. Smaller towns even rely on the tax to cover municipal wages.

Meanwhile, the lodging tax funds Visit Casper, the Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council.

The measures prevailed with roughly 67% and 77% “yes” votes, respectively.

"At that level of support, it’s pretty much a mandate to move forward," Casper City Manager Carter Napier said of the 1-cent tax.

Still, there was reason to expect more opposition.

Natrona County moved farther right this election, for one. All three candidates elected to the county commission Tuesday are Republicans, and they emphasized small government and limited spending in their campaigns.

County voters picked more conservative statehouse delegates, too. Future lawmakers Bob Ide, Jeannette Ward and Bill Allemand — who were elected Tuesday to Senate District 29, House District 57 and House District 58, respectively — will all replace more moderate predecessors.

Voters may also find taxes more burdensome than before.

A report published last month by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division found statewide inflation jumped 10.1% from the second quarter of 2021 to the same time in 2022. That’s the highest increase since the third quarter of 1981, according to the report.

That’s especially relevant to the 1-cent tax, which applies to most goods bought in Natrona County. (The tax doesn't apply to groceries and other tax-exempt items.)

It essentially adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% state sales tax. That cent stays local, while the other four go to the state.

An April survey of county residents found that 62% were “very likely” to approve the 1-cent tax again.

In an effort to raise that approval rating, the city hosted several presentations on the benefits on the 1-cent tax this fall.

"We tried to have an active hand in educating our public," Napier said.

Over the next four years, the city expects to dedicate roughly $19 million to $20 million in 1-cent money to street projects, he said. Another $10 million will go toward improving its pipe infrastructure.

The funding will also be used to purchase things like police cars and other public safety equipment.

Had the 1-cent tax failed, the city would have had pretty much no choice but to put those expenses on the backburner, Napier said.

“The contingency plan would have been to retract projects substantially, and equipment purchases,” he said.

Visit Casper Interim CEO Darren Rudloff wasn’t concerned about the 2% lodging tax failing. There wasn’t any organized opposition to it, he said, and it has a track record of passing with more than 70% approval.

Unlike the 1-cent tax, the 2% lodging tax — which makes money from local hotel stays — is almost entirely paid by non-residents. Over the past decade, it’s given Natrona between $1.2 million and $1.85 million annually.

Still, Visit Casper didn’t take it for granted that the tax would pass, he said. Lodging taxes have previously failed in Teton and Campbell counties.

Each time the measure is on the ballot, Visit Casper puts together a promotional campaign educating voters about what the council does for Natrona County, said Rudloff.

Without the tax, Visit Casper — which uses marketing, sales and grants to bring more travelers to the area — would no longer have a funding source.

Its board does have some reserve money, Rudloff said, which might be able to sustain a much smaller marketing program. Still, the county would struggle to attract money-making events like conventions, conferences and sports tournaments. In 2021, overnight visitors spent approximately $242 million in Natrona County, according to Visit Casper’s website.

"Competition for tourists is tough," he said.