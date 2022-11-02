Tyler Cessor steps down as head of Art 321

Art 321 Executive Director Tyler Cessor on Saturday announced he was stepping down as the organization’s leader.

After three years of service, it was time to move on, said Cessor. His last day was Monday.

“I kind of felt I played the role that I was hired to play,” he said, “and achieved a lot of the things that I’d hoped to achieve.”

Art 321, sometimes known as the Casper Artists’ Guild, provides exhibition opportunities, workshops and other resources for artists across the state.

The guild’s board of directors haven’t named a successor yet.

Cessor’s departure comes amid a time of transformation — and tumult — for the organization.

Under his leadership, Art 321 has focused heavily on inclusivity; the guild has launched art communities for LGBTQ people, people of color and those with disabilities, for example.

Previously, the organization was known as a place for more traditional, and often older, artists.

Changes in the organization haven’t been without criticism. For about a year and a half, Cessor been at the center of an ongoing dispute between the guild’s old and new leadership.

In June 2021, an Art 321 donor, an artist and at least two members pulled their support for the organization. The gallery’s leaders said the departures came in response to the organization’s “Art of Pride” show. But not long after that, more than a dozen current and former members came forward to say they weren’t mad about the Pride show. Instead, they shared a list of grievances against the gallery and its leadership — including Cessor.

Six then Art 321 members in January took the conflict to the courts when they filed suit against the organizations’ board of directors.

The six claim that Cessor violated the guild’s bylaws by making changes to the organization without the input of its membership. The group’s current leadership denied the allegations.

A judge last week decided that the lawsuit would continue after both sides unsuccessfully asked for rulings in their favor.

It’s uncertain how Cessor’s resignation will affect the suit. Attorneys Judith Studer and Anna Olson — who represent the plaintiffs and defendants, respectively — did not respond to requests for comment in time for print.

Cessor said he’s proud of how Art 321 has grown under his tenure.

The organization serves a more diverse range of artists, he said — not only when it comes to people’s personal backgrounds, but also the mediums they work in. It’s also built up partnerships with more local and state groups.

“We were creating opportunities with artists in the health department, artists in economic development, artists with breweries,” he said.

The job was fulfilling, Cessor said, but draining. He said he was working 60-plus hours a week.

Cessor’s not sure what he’ll do next, though he plans to stay in Casper. He’s looking forward to spending more time with his family, and on personal projects.

Leaders of two other Casper-based arts nonprofits have also stepped down this year: Rachel Bailey of the Wyoming Symphony Orchestra, and Andy Couch of the Nicolaysen Art Museum.