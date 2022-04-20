Unemployment rate continues to fall in Wyoming

Wyoming's unemployment rate continued its gradual decline in March, falling to 3.4%, the the Department of Workforce Services reported.

The state's joblessness rate is slightly lower than the national average of 3.6%, and a significant improvement over March 2021, when the statewide rate stood at 5%. Wyoming ranked 22nd in the nation for unemployment.

Wyoming's joblessness rate, like that of the nation, continues to decline from the dramatic highs experienced amid a wave of closures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, the number of infections has plummeted, with only 55 active cases and nine hospitalizations reported Tuesday by the Wyoming Department of Health.

As it has for much of the time since the pandemic began, the state's highest unemployment rate was found in Natrona County, where it stood at 4.7% in March. Sublette and Sweetwater counties had the next highest rates at 4.6%.

Broadly speaking, the state's energy centers have experienced worse unemployment since the start of the pandemic, which pushed down demand for fossil fuels. But energy prices have risen considerably this year, especially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

As the energy industry has recovered, so has the employment outlook in energy communities. For example, Natrona County's joblessness rate has fallen from 7.5% to 4.7% in the past year.

Teton County, the state's wealthiest place, reported the lowest unemployment in March at 2.3%. Following it were two small, largely agricultural counties -- Niobrara (2.6%) and Goshen (2.8%).

Total employment for Wyoming is also improving. It increased by 8,200 jobs between March 2021 and last month.

Joshua Wolfson is the editor of the Casper Star-Tribune. Find him on Twitter @joshwolfson.

