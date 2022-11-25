Unitarian church holds first 'Eclectic Meditation Group'

The Unitarian Universalist Community of Casper emphasized gratitude when it held its first meditation group of the year.

In fact, this was the church's first time holding a meditation since the pandemic shut down its in-person groups. Though a group had been meeting through Zoom for a while, that eventually halted, too, said the group's founding member Cindy Wright. People were asking her if they would start another group up, and she presented the idea to her fellow Unitarian attendees. Different people could take turns leading.

Since the Unitarian Universalist church welcomes people from various religious and spiritual backgrounds, each leader will share meditation practices from their own backgrounds.

"And a few other people were interested in doing other types of meditation, too, because they’re from different traditions, and they have all these different things they do, so we just got to talking, and I said, ‘What do you guys think about the idea of doing a meditation group again, and that we’d take turns?’" she said. "The idea is that it should be easy on the people that are running the whole scenario. So we can be kinda casual and bring something to share, and also get to have a meditative practice that’s routine and shared with everybody."

The group met Nov. 19 in the room of the Unitarian church. About 12 people were in attendance. Stuart Mackenzie, who had led the previous groups, took the reins for this inaugural practice. Mackenzie comes from a Buddhist background, so his schema was to blend both Buddhism and gratitude.

Before he dove into the actual practice, Mackenzie explained some of his reasoning behind meditation. He has personally used it as a way to attain his aspirations, he said, kindness being one of them. He thought a lot about kindness and how to practice it before he started meditating on it.

"So that is one of the Buddhist philosophies is that you investigate something, you look at various different offerings and possibilities, come to a conclusion and then use meditation to consolidate it," he said. "So in that sense, without going through those first processes of working out what you’re working out, meditation is in itself is pointless. I mean, you might just as well fall asleep."

Meditation is a mindfulness technique, he said. It is not about erasing all thoughts to have a blank mind; instead, it is about your mind being literally full to chew on one thing (in this case, kindness). It's a "learning tool."

As is customary at many Unitarian Universalist events and practices, a participant lit the "golden chalice," which at this event was a tea light on a bronze candleholder. The Unitarian Universalist Association's symbol is a flaming chalice, although congregations are not required to use it.

"Hans Deutsch, an Austrian artist, first brought together the chalice and the flame as a Unitarian symbol during his work with the Unitarian Service Committee during World War II. To Deutsch, the image had connotations of sacrifice and love," an article on the association's website said. "Unitarian Universalists today have many different interpretations of the flaming chalice, including the light of reason, the warmth of community, and the flame of hope."

The chalice sat on the coffee table in the middle of the group, where everyone could see it. Then Mackenzie started his meditation.

As participants closed their eyes and evened out their breaths, the room eventually grew nearly silent. A wall clock ticking was the only consistent sound, aside from Mackenzie's voice, tinted with a British accent. He instructed the group to anchor themselves into their breath, lengthen their spines, open their chests, open up their mouths slightly and let their tongue rest on the back of their teeth.

Once he deemed their posture and mindset sufficient, he began by asking them to think about a person that they're grateful for and to use their mind to express their gratitude to that individual. After that, he asked them to think about someone (or something) who gives them "unreserved love" (he used a dog for this point).

Then he dove a bit deeper. In contrast to the last question, he asked them to be grateful to an enemy or trial in their lives. Then he asked them to think about a food or drink they felt gratitude for and to trace it back to the person or process that made the food or drink.

After about 20 minutes, Mackenzie requested that the group "gradually come back into the room." It was time for reflection questions.

One participant said that she had traced her daily cup of coffee -- which she loves, she said -- back to its origins in response to Mackenzie's food and drink questions. She was grateful to the harvesters, the transporters, the grocery store stockers who brought her that coffee.

How were the attendees going to bring this gratitude practice into their daily lives, the Star-Tribune asked?

The answers varied as much as the spiritual backgrounds of each person: Some stated what they were grateful for as a part of their daily routine, one planned to use it in tandem with the law of attraction (which she already practices, she said), some said that they focus on being grateful by pondering what they do have that others may not, one said that he is grateful that he's not the person he used to be.

Mackenzie read a Buddhist dedication to end the practice, and the flaming chalice was extinguished.