United Way puts nonprofit twist on 'shop local' program

Local businesses feed the local economy and keep the community alive, and, in turn, support provided by local nonprofits to community residents helps them thrive.
In a community like Casper, and during a year like 2020, community support for both is more important than ever.
Merry GIFTMAS kicks off on Small Business Saturday this weekend and runs for one week. An up-to-date list of participating retailers and the nonprofits they are choosing to sponsor will be available and updated regularly on United Way of Natrona County’s Facebook and website: unitedwaync.com.
Merry GIFTMAS, sparked by a request from city management seeking a way to encourage the support of local nonprofits and businesses, is a program designed to engage holiday shoppers with a giving spirit in mind.
The tagline, “… it starts with a gift,” refers to the initial gift one would buy for friends and family rolling into a second gift to local business owners by making that purchase with them instead of online or at a big-box store. Those participating local businesses are then making a third gift to a local nonprofit based on the shoppers' purchases.
“You’ll see a variety of creative ways businesses are passing along that gift, everything from $1 per purchase, to a percentage of sales or an in-store raffle.” said United Way of Natrona County Director Anna Wilcox, who has led the creation of the program, along with a group of Casper College Service Learning Students working via a Serve Wyoming volunteer program.
“It’s not surprising to me at all how business owners jumped at the opportunity to support a nonprofit, even considering the rough year they may have had, and I have no doubt shoppers will get out and join in,” Wilcox said. “I’ve come to appreciate that that is just the type of community Casper is, always seeking ways to support one another, share successes and come together for a unified goal.”
For more information on how your business can participate in the Merry GIFTMAS Program, contact Anna Wilcox at anna@unitedwaync.com.
