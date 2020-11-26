United Way puts nonprofit twist on 'shop local' program

Local businesses feed the local economy and keep the community alive, and, in turn, support provided by local nonprofits to community residents helps them thrive.

In a community like Casper, and during a year like 2020, community support for both is more important than ever.

Merry GIFTMAS kicks off on Small Business Saturday this weekend and runs for one week. An up-to-date list of participating retailers and the nonprofits they are choosing to sponsor will be available and updated regularly on United Way of Natrona County’s Facebook and website: unitedwaync.com.

Merry GIFTMAS, sparked by a request from city management seeking a way to encourage the support of local nonprofits and businesses, is a program designed to engage holiday shoppers with a giving spirit in mind.

The tagline, “… it starts with a gift,” refers to the initial gift one would buy for friends and family rolling into a second gift to local business owners by making that purchase with them instead of online or at a big-box store. Those participating local businesses are then making a third gift to a local nonprofit based on the shoppers' purchases.