United Way starts COVID-19 community relief fund

The United Way of Natrona County has started the Natrona County COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, with Jonah Bank as its first donor.

Additional financial donations are being sought for the fund, which will be managed by United Way to provide emergency assistance to individuals and families in need as a direct result of COVID-19 or loss of resources as result of closures caused by the pandemic.

One hundred percent of funds raised will go directly to the families and individuals in need. Support will include the most immediate needs, such as food and food supplies, personal products (diapers, hand soap, toilet paper, etc.), prescription and medical supplies, as well as mortgage, rent and utility payments.

"We are aiming to get everything as close to directly in the hands of individuals as possible," said United Way executive director Anna Wilcox. "United Way has a staff of two, so we will have to rely on community partners in helping us do so."

Wilcox said an Advisory Committee will have its first meeting in seven days and overall logistics are still being hammered out.