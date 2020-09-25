 Skip to main content
University of Wyoming hosts meet and greet Wednesday in Casper
University of Wyoming Pep Rally

From left, Nixon Emery, 4, and his older brother Jett Emery, 6, lay in the audience listening to the coaches talk about University of Wyoming athletics at the pep rally held at David Street Station Thursday in June 2019 in Casper. The university will hold a "The World Needs More Cowboys" meet and greet next week at the same location.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune
The public is invited to a "The World Needs More Cowboys," a celebration hosted by the University of Wyoming from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at David Street Station. Free appetizers and beverages will be served. State guidelines to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission will be followed. The event is geared especially to prospective students and alumni but all are welcome.
 
UW President Ed Seidel leads a large group who will give brief remarks, including athletic director Tom Burman and men's basketball coach Jeff Linder and current UW students from Casper: Kendra Brutsman, Mackenzie Chadderdon and Ben Radosevich. UW-Casper student Caitlyn Edwards and dean Brent Pickett will also speak to the group.

Burman is expected to speak about the upcoming football season, set to begin Oct. 24, and provide the latest information for UW fans. He also is scheduled to make an announcement regarding the WHYoming NOW campaign, a major fundraising effort in response to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on UW athletics.

Representing the alumni at the gathering is Marci Crank Bramlet, a native of Casper and a 1999 Natrona County High School grad. She was awarded a Presidential Scholarship to attend the University of Wyoming, where she earned her B.S. in political science and played soccer for UW. She later attended the University of Wyoming School of Law where she graduated with honors, obtaining a Juris Doctor degree in 2013. She is married to former Wyoming quarterback Casey Bramlet and the couple frequently officiates Wyoming high school basketball games.

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be at David Street Station to answer questions and talk about the Cowboy Commitment, UW’s new merit- and need-based financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates. Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.

The Natrona County event is the ninth in a series of events planned around the state in counties where UW alumni featured in its "The World Needs More Cowboys" advertising campaign live and work. The series, interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is resuming now that state officials have allowed outdoor public gatherings of up to 1,000 people and indoor gatherings of up to 250, with certain restrictions.

“It’s clear that our marketing tagline, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has connected virtually with people across Wyoming. These events are about making that connection even stronger through face-to-face interaction,” says Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications. “It’s a great opportunity for local students to learn more about their state’s university, for alumni to connect with their alma mater and one another, and for members of the community to meet UW’s new president along with coaches, faculty and students.”

Before the evening event, Seidel, political science professor Jean Garrison and the UW students from Casper are scheduled to speak to students at both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools.

Seidel began service as the university’s 28th president July 1. Before coming to UW, he was the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System. He received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics at the University of Pennsylvania and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the College of William and Mary.

Follow Sally Ann Shurmur on Twitter @wyosas.

Community News Editor

Sally Ann Shurmur arrived at the Star-Tribune to cover sports two weeks after graduating from the University of Wyoming and now serves as community news editor.

