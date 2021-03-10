Update: Interstate 25 reopens after crash-related closure

Star-Tribune staff
Crashes have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Douglas and Casper, as snow and ice make travel difficult.
The stretch of highway closed shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation did not announce an opening time.
The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 between Glenrock and Douglas are also closed due to a crash.
Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between Casper and Muddy Gap due to winter conditions. There is no estimated opening time yet.
