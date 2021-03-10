 Skip to main content
Update: Interstate 25 reopens after crash-related closure
Update: Interstate 25 reopens after crash-related closure

Interstate 25

Winter conditions have made driving difficult on Interstate 25.

 Wyoming Department of Transportation

Crashes have closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Douglas and Casper, as snow and ice make travel difficult.

The stretch of highway closed shortly after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Transportation did not announce an opening time. 

The northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 between Glenrock and Douglas are also closed due to a crash.

Wyoming Highway 220 is closed between Casper and Muddy Gap due to winter conditions. There is no estimated opening time yet.

For a list of closures in the Casper area, click here

For more on this storm, click here.

