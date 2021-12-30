Usher in 2022 with these New Year's Eve events in Casper

Looking for something to do New Year’s Eve? Here’s what’s going on around Casper, from parties, to shows to family-friendly entertainment.

Opera Wyoming featuring Keyhole Peepshow: ‘Hollywood Goes to the Opera’Members of Opera Wyoming and Casper burlesque troupe Keyhole Peepshow will unite for a Hollywood-themed variety show Friday night at the Lyric.

There’ll be a cash bar, and appetizers from the BlueBird Restaurant, along with a champagne toast at midnight. Dress is black-tie optional.

Cocktail hour starts at 9 p.m., and the show begins at 10 p.m.

When: 9 p.m. on Friday

Where: The Lyric, 230 W. Yellowstone Highway

Tickets & info: $60 per person, $110 for couples or $300 for a table of six. Tickets are available at operawyoming.wellattended.com. For more information, go to operawyoming.org or Opera Wyoming’s Facebook page.

Racca’s ‘90s New Year’s Eve

Turn back the clock 30 years for a ‘90s New Year’s Eve party at Racca’s Pizzera. Drinks, including cocktails, house wines and draft beer included with alcohol wristband. ’90s attire encouraged.

When: 7:30 p.m.—12:30 a.m. Friday

Where: Racca’s Pizzeria Napoletana-Casper, 430 S. Ash St.

Tickets & info: $99 for alcohol wristband or $60, including tax and gratuity. Booking ahead required. Tickets and more information available at raccaspizzeria.com/nye and Racca’s Pizzeria Facebook page.

Zack Schommer at the Beacon Club

The Beacon will host Casper musician Zack Schommer for its 2022 New Year’s Eve party. The night will feature drink specials, a photo booth, prizes and a midnight champagne toast.

Where: Beacon Club, 4100 W. Yellowstone Highway, Mills

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Tickets & info: $5 at the door. More information available at the Beacon’s Facebook page.

EazySide at The Spotlight Lounge

Casper band EazySide will perform at The Spotlight Lounge to kick off the new year. Admission includes party favors and a complimentary champagne toast.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Where: The Spotlight Lounge, 128 E. Second St.

Tickets & info: $10 at the door. For more information, visit The Spotlight Lounge’s Facebook page.

Dinner at the Ford Wyoming Center

Join the Ford Wyoming Center for a New Year’s Eve dinner party celebrating its 40th anniversary. Festivities include a photo booth, giveaways, ball and balloon drop and midnight champagne toast. Live performances by musician Kaspen Haley will perform at 8:30, followed by Bruce Knell and Eight Second Ride at 10 p.m. There’s no strict dress code, but formal wear is encouraged.

When: Doors open 7 p.m. Friday. Dinner starts at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Ford Wyoming Center, 1 Events Dr.

Tickets & info: $75 per person, $140 per couple, $540 for a table of eight and $750 for a VIP table of eight. Tickets and more information available at fordwyomingcenter.com/events/detail/new-years-eve-dinner-party. For ages 21 and older only.

Skate Party at the Wagon Wheel

Skate into the New Year at the Wagon Wheel, where festivities will include a midnight countdown and balloon drop. Admission includes skate rental fees, access to inflatable bounce houses and party favors.

Where: Wagon Wheel Roller Skating, 305 Van Horn Ave., Mills

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday

Tickets & info: $15 admission, $12 if you bring your own skates. Find out more at the party’s event page on Facebook.

