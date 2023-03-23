A Utah man has been identified as the pilot who died in Tuesday's plane crash near Alcova Reservoir.

The Natrona County Coroner's Office identified the man as 49-year-old Brent Dean Smith of Hyrum, Utah.

Smith's plane crashed sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities learned about the possible downed plane after a private aircraft company asked law enforcement dispatchers in Casper for assistance in locating a small airplane carrying one person at about 4:45 p.m. that day, the Natrona County Sheriff's Office said. The plane and the pilot were both missing.

Private search planes found the crash site, and a helicopter transported authorities to the location, where they confirmed one person had died. No other people were found with the aircraft.

Recovery efforts were completed Wednesday evening.

The cause of the plane crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.