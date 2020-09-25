UW hosts meet and greet Wednesday

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be at David Street Station to answer questions and talk about the Cowboy Commitment, UW’s new merit- and need-based financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates. Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.
The Natrona County event is the ninth in a series of events planned around the state in counties where UW alumni featured in "The World Needs More Cowboys," advertising campaign live and work. The series, interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, is resuming now that Gov. Mark Gordon has allowed outdoor public gatherings of up to 1,000 people and indoor gatherings of up to 250, with certain restrictions.
“It’s clear that our marketing tagline, ‘The World Needs More Cowboys,’ has connected virtually with people across Wyoming. These events are about making that connection even stronger through face-to-face interaction,” says Chad Baldwin, UW’s associate vice president for marketing and communications. “It’s a great opportunity for local students to learn more about their state’s university, for alumni to connect with their alma mater and one another, and for members of the community to meet UW’s new president along with coaches, faculty and students.”
Before the evening event, Seidel, political science professor Jean Garrison and the UW students from Casper are scheduled to speak to students at both Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools.
Seidel began service as the university’s 28th president July 1. Before coming to UW, he was the vice president for economic development and innovation for the University of Illinois System. He received his Ph.D. in relativistic astrophysics from Yale University, earned a master’s degree in physics at the University of Pennsylvania, and received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and physics from the College of William and Mary.
