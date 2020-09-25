UW hosts meet and greet Wednesday

Representing the alumni at the gathering is Marci Crank Bramlet, a native of Casper and a 1999 Natrona County High School grad. She was awarded a Presidential Scholarship to attend the University of Wyoming, where she earned her B.S. in political science and played soccer for UW. She later attended the University of Wyoming School of Law where she graduated with honors, obtaining a Juris Doctorate degree in 2013. She is married to former Wyoming quarterback Casey Bramlet and the couple frequently officiates Wyoming high school basketball games.

UW faculty members and admissions representatives will be at David Street Station to answer questions and talk about the Cowboy Commitment, UW’s new merit- and need-based financial aid offerings for Wyoming high school graduates. Free UW-branded giveaway items will be available, including T-shirts to the first 50 high school students.