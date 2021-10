A memorial service for Lt. Danny Dundas is set to begin at 4 p.m. today. It will be proceeded by a procession through downtown Casper at 3 p.m.

The memorial service will be held at the Ford Wyoming Center and will be open to the public. You can also watch the livestream below.

Dundas, a 13-year veteran of the Casper Police Department, died Sept. 27. He was a Casper native and graduate of the University of Wyoming.

