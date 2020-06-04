Video shows truck crash that injured three during Casper protest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Video taken from a bystander shows the truck crash that injured three people during Wednesday's protest in Casper.

The crash occurred as protesters made their way down East Second Street toward downtown. As the procession passed Wyoming Medical Center, a truck with demonstrators hanging out of the side and in the bed of the pickup loses control and swerves dramatically to the left.

People can be seen falling out of the truck and onto the road. The truck then swerved back to the right, crossing back through traffic and into Conwell Park, where it came to rest.

According to people on scene, the truck also struck a median and a police car.

Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries, a police spokeswoman said.

After the damaged truck came to rest in Conwell Park, a person who identified herself as the driver — and two apparent passengers — told police that she had tried to use her brakes, but they didn’t function. A police officer on scene examined the floor mat and — while questioning passengers — indicated it folded and jammed itself below the brake pedal.

