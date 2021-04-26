Vigil honors police brutality victims, voices support for Casper cops

A small group gathered downtown Sunday evening, loosely united by a call for peace.
Some came to honor recent victims of police violence. Some came to show their support for the “good cops” in Casper. E’Lanae Johnson said she came by accident, happening upon the gathering while out for a walk.
“We’re also here to remember the dead people that were taken from their families,” said attendee Gwyn Uttmark.
Around a dozen people gathered for the “Speak the Peace” vigil and march Sunday night, to honor recent victims of police violence while also showing support for the Casper police.
“I think it’s important to remember that even in Casper, there is still that fight for social justice,” said Drew Stratton, who’s been involved with Casper’s budding Southern Christian Leadership Conference chapter since last summer. “Even though it was a smaller group, I think it still symbolizes that the fight is still going on.”
Police vehicles blocked off David Street between Midwest and the Hall of Justice for the march, which began shortly after 7 p.m. Jimmy Simmons, one of the organizers and the vice president of the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference, led the march in silence while police cars escorted the group from behind.
Groups of onlookers, a few carrying guns, were posted on sidewalks and street corners along David Street, watching the march proceed. Some called out to heckle the marchers.
Outside the police station, Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters waited while the march approached. He’d been working with the organizers in the week leading up to the event, he said.
“Unfortunately, this continues to stay at the forefront of the national dialogue,” McPheeters said Sunday. “Several hundreds of thousands of people will be contacted by police every day … and out of those hundreds and hundreds of thousands of contacts, every once in a while officers do not perform as well as they should.”
Brandon Balch, who introduced the slate of speakers Sunday night, said he was there to raise awareness of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old fatally shot by a police officer this month near Minneapolis, but also to show that “not all cops are bad cops.”
Casper, McPheeters speculated, may be one of the most supportive, pro-police communities in North America. Simmons said in his 17 years of experience fighting for social justice in Wyoming, he’s seen the greatest success come out of positive relationships with the police.
“In a lot of activism, there’s a want to be very friendly with the police,” Uttmark said. “That’s a very hard line to toe when the police are also killing people, and they are a systemic problem that leads to the death of a very specific subset of the population.”
But one of the night’s speakers, R.C. Johnson, called out police in the United States for their use of violence and for having double standards for white and Black citizens. Johnson said Derek Chauvin’s conviction last week for the murder of George Floyd doesn’t mean people can fall silent — instead, it should prompt people to rethink the role of policing in their communities.
“The verdict was not justice,” Simmons said. “The trial was one of accountability. Both families suffered, and they suffered greatly.”
David Ellis, the brother of law enforcement veteran Lisa Smith, spoke on his sister’s behalf to call for “peace officers, not police officers.”
Johnson also passed out printed copies of a meme she said had been sent anonymously to a high school student in Casper. Over a photo of three Ku Klux Klan members, the text reads “3 K’s a day keeps the (N-words) away.”
The incident wouldn’t be the first of its kind in Casper, Johnson said — her own aunt was pushed down the stairs at Natrona County High School, she said, and last year the N-word was found written in the school’s parking lot.
“Maybe what we don’t need is a police department, but a department of public safety,” Johnson said to applause.
Although McPheeters and others in the department have reportedly met with activists in the wake of last year’s protests, little has come out of those conversations by way of reform.
“We are being hunted and killed without having a weapon,” Simmons said. “And so now we’re hurting. We’re hoping and we’re hurting.”