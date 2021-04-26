Vigil honors police brutality victims, voices support for Casper cops

Outside the police station, Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters waited while the march approached. He’d been working with the organizers in the week leading up to the event, he said.

“Unfortunately, this continues to stay at the forefront of the national dialogue,” McPheeters said Sunday. “Several hundreds of thousands of people will be contacted by police every day … and out of those hundreds and hundreds of thousands of contacts, every once in a while officers do not perform as well as they should.”

Brandon Balch, who introduced the slate of speakers Sunday night, said he was there to raise awareness of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old fatally shot by a police officer this month near Minneapolis, but also to show that “not all cops are bad cops.”

Casper, McPheeters speculated, may be one of the most supportive, pro-police communities in North America. Simmons said in his 17 years of experience fighting for social justice in Wyoming, he’s seen the greatest success come out of positive relationships with the police.

“In a lot of activism, there’s a want to be very friendly with the police,” Uttmark said. “That’s a very hard line to toe when the police are also killing people, and they are a systemic problem that leads to the death of a very specific subset of the population.”