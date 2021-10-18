Visit Casper announces five finalists for business challenge

Visit Casper has selected five finalists for its business challenge aimed at boosting local tourism.

The challenge, announced this summer, asks current or aspiring business owners in the hospitality and tourism industries to pitch plans to kick start or expand their businesses.

The winning proposal will be awarded $50,000 worth of seed money to help make those dreams a reality, as well as mentoring and financial support to launch a marketing campaign.

The goal is to help Casper’s tourism industry recover from economic strain brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash prize draws from federal relief money awarded to Wyoming by the CARES Act. Visit Casper originally planned to award $25,000, but decided to sweeten the pot after receiving 27 applications, Visit Casper said in an Oct. 11 news release.

The five finalists and their businesses are: