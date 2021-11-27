Visit Casper announces four winners of business challenge

Four winners were selected for Visit Casper’s business challenge.

The competition, announced in August, set aside $50,000 for Casperites looking to expand their business or to start a new venture.

Visit Casper created the contest to help stimulate the city's travel and hospitality industries.

The cash award comes from federal relief money allocated to Wyoming through the CARES Act. Originally, only $25,000 was up for grabs, but Visit Casper doubled the amount after receiving 27 applications.

All contestants went before a panel of judges to present their ideas.

Visit Casper announced the winning businesses and their cut of the prize money in a press release Nov. 17.

The winners include:

Christy Martinez of C Bracket Horse Barn - $20,000

Juliann Harvey of Old Town Family Fun - $10,000

Russell Mason and Razi Saydjari of Alcova Resort - $10,000

Jon and Gayle Ramsey of Barbarian Coffee Roasters - $10,000

The owners of C Bracket Horse Barn, Old Town Family Fun and Alcova Resort plan to use the money to expand and improve their businesses, according to the release. Barbarian Roasters is set to open as a new coffee roastery and store.

The winners are also eligible for mentoring, marketing, legal and financial help.

“Each of the finalists was impressive. As judges, we left feeling very excited for Casper’s future,” Angie Schrader said in the release. Schrader is the chief operating officer of Flowstate, a local tech start-up.

“Casper has always been a wonderful place to live, work and play, and with this seed money from the Visit Casper Business Challenge, each winner will be better equipped to play a role in Casper growing as a destination,” she said.

Tourism is one of Wyoming's biggest industries, but it was dealt a blow in 2020 as Americans were forced to spend most of the year at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business seems to be on the upswing, however. In August, revenue from sales and use tax collections from the hospitality and leisure sectors surpassed even pre-pandemic levels, according to fact sheets published by the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

