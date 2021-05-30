Visit Casper awards $164,000 in grants to local events

Local Casper events are getting back on their feet with help from grants from Visit Casper, the organization announced recently.

In the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the tourism organization has awarded $164,000 in grants to 14 local sports clubs, event organizers and other groups. The money is intended to support events that bring overnight visitors, and their wallets, to Casper.

The largest sums were awarded to the College National Finals Rodeo, which received $35,000. The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo and Proud to Host the Best got $30,000 each. The Downtown Development Authority received $28,000.

Proud to Host the Best is a local committee that works to bring high school state sports tournaments to Casper.

“Last year was tough for many, including the travel and tourism industry,” Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper, said in a release Wednesday. “And while our budgets were tightened as a result, we know that supporting events will help our tourism economy recover, which is important to our community.”

Money for the grants comes from the local lodging tax. Last year, even with the pandemic, Casper saw 627,580 overnight visitors. The year before that, there were nearly 1 million.