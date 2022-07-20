Visit Casper awards $22,750 to nonprofits for tourism events

Visit Casper, Natrona County’s Travel and Tourism Council, is giving $22,750 to sponsor nonprofit-led events that bring tourism to Casper.

Sports organizations appeared to take home the most money, according to an announcement from the group.

The Casper Soccer Club received at least $8,000. It’ll go toward the group’s Wyoming State Cup and Championship and its Casper Spring Jam and Fall Classic.

East Casper Volleyball Club was awarded $3,500 for its Super Regionals and Grand Prix Tournament.

Another big winner was Special Olympics Wyoming, which received $1,400 for its Summer Sports Classic and $2,000 for its Fall Tournament.

Other grant recipients included:

Casper Amateur Hockey Club—$2,500;

Amusement Operators of Wyoming (for its State 8-Ball Tournament) — $2,000;

Wyoming Symphony Orchestra (for Pops in the Park) — $2,000;

Rock the Block — $500;

ServeWyoming — $500; and

the Wyoming Juneteenth Education Committee — $250.

The money comes from Visit Casper’s Casper Area Impact grant program, which is awarded to Natrona County nonprofits once a year in the summer.

The average grant award is about $2,500, according to an application guide on Visit Casper’s website. There’s no limit on how much or how little organizations can request.

Visit Casper awards grants based on four main factors.

One is the amount of overnight stays an event promises to bring in. Visit Casper also looks favorably on applicants that bring tourism to Casper during the city’s sleepier months in the late fall, winter and early spring.

Community impact — which includes the amount of money the event might bring local businesses, as well as its cultural and social value — is taken into consideration, too.

The last factor is applicants’ ability to retain and grow the event in the future.

Visit Casper might also choose to fund grants based on a number of other miscellaneous reasons, the guide says. That could include the number of funding partners an applicant has, the sustainability of the event it wants money for or the amount of years the organization has applied for funding, for instance.

Visit Casper gives almost $200,000 every year to sponsor events that bring tourism into the county, according to its website.

In 2021, visitors spent $285.1 million in Natrona County, which amounted to $16.3 million in tax revenue, Visit Casper reported earlier this year.