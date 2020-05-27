Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman announces bid for reelection as county commissioner

“We bring in new dollars and we get to share our place with people outside of here,” she said.

Part of building that up will involve business recruitment and expansion, Kaufman said. That effort creates more jobs in the county, something she’s often pointed to when talking about the importance of Natrona County’s tourism industry, which is responsible for more than 2,600 local jobs.

Kaufman touched on tourism once more when discussing the area’s natural resources, including the North Platte River and Casper Mountain, which she said is a vital part of tourism.

She said improving and maintaining those resources will require some investment. She acknowledged the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and said while she supports making investments when they help the area “to continue to grow and evolve and help us move forward,” she will run on a platform of strict fiscal conservation.

“I’m very committed to not spending more than we take in as a county,” she said.

Kaufman only spoke for a few minutes before urging her audience to support her campaign and vote in the Aug. 18 primary election.