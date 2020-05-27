Visit Casper CEO Brook Kaufman announces bid for reelection as county commissioner

Current Natrona County Commissioner Brook Kaufman will run for another term, she announced Wednesday at a small gathering at Scarlow’s Art & Coffee in downtown Casper.
Kaufman was appointed to the body in February 2019 after former commissioner Matt Keating stepped down to serve as the county assessor.
Kaufman told the intimate gathering of roughly 15-20 people that she always had an interest in politics and making a difference in her hometown. When the opportunity to be considered for a county commission appointment presented itself, she decided to make the leap.
That was nearly 18 months ago, and Kaufman is not finished with her time on the county’s top governing board.
Purple signs reading “Kaufman for Commissioner” lined the shop Wednesday, as Kaufman explained to her audience what she hopes to accomplish if elected for another term.
Kaufman is the CEO of Visit Casper, the business arm of the county’s travel and tourism board. Running that operation means she has an intimate knowledge of the local “visitor economy,” as she put it. Building upon that economy will remain one of her priorities as a commissioner, she said.
“We bring in new dollars and we get to share our place with people outside of here,” she said.
Part of building that up will involve business recruitment and expansion, Kaufman said. That effort creates more jobs in the county, something she’s often pointed to when talking about the importance of Natrona County’s tourism industry, which is responsible for more than 2,600 local jobs.
Kaufman touched on tourism once more when discussing the area’s natural resources, including the North Platte River and Casper Mountain, which she said is a vital part of tourism.
She said improving and maintaining those resources will require some investment. She acknowledged the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and said while she supports making investments when they help the area “to continue to grow and evolve and help us move forward,” she will run on a platform of strict fiscal conservation.
“I’m very committed to not spending more than we take in as a county,” she said.
Kaufman only spoke for a few minutes before urging her audience to support her campaign and vote in the Aug. 18 primary election.
So far, only one other person has formally announced their candidacy for the commission. Mills Fire Chief Dave North announced his campaign in a press release in late April.
According to Natrona County election data, North was the only person as of Wednesday morning to formally file their campaign with the county.
Current Commissioner Forrest Chadwick will also see his term expire this year. Chadwick could not be immediately reached for comment.
Candidates have until the end of the business day Friday to file their candidacy.
