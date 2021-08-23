Visit Casper is awarding $25,000 to boost Casper's standing in tourism

Outside of energy, tourism is one of Wyoming’s greatest revenue sources, with tourists traveling here for national parks, adventure and wide open spaces.

But the COVID-19 pandemic, by limiting travel, has severely affected the industry.

Visit Casper, however, is trying to change that narrative by awarding $25,000 of seed funding to an existing or new business in the travel and hospitality industry in an effort to drive up tourism and boost Casper’s standing as a destination.

The seed funding — made available with revenue from the CARES Act — will be awarded by Dec. 20.

Judges will conduct semi and final interviews and decide who is most qualified to receive the $25,000, along with mentorship and financial assistance for a marketing campaign.

The initiative is different from anything Visit Casper has done in in the past, Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Chairman Jim Ruble pointed out.

