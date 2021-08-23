Visit Casper is awarding $25,000 to boost Casper's standing in tourism

Outside of energy, tourism is one of Wyoming’s greatest revenue sources, with tourists traveling here for national parks, adventure and wide open spaces.
But the COVID-19 pandemic, by limiting travel, has severely affected the industry.
Visit Casper, however, is trying to change that narrative by awarding $25,000 of seed funding to an existing or new business in the travel and hospitality industry in an effort to drive up tourism and boost Casper’s standing as a destination.
The seed funding — made available with revenue from the CARES Act — will be awarded by Dec. 20.
Judges will conduct semi and final interviews and decide who is most qualified to receive the $25,000, along with mentorship and financial assistance for a marketing campaign.
The initiative is different from anything Visit Casper has done in in the past, Natrona County Travel and Tourism Council Chairman Jim Ruble pointed out.
“While Casper is already an amazing destination, we know the tourism industry was one of the hardest hit by coronavirus,” he said in a news release. “To continue to grow and have travel and hospitality remain as major economic drivers for Natrona County, we must be bold, creative and strategic. I cannot wait to see what Casper’s innovators bring to the table through this challenge.”
Applicants for the Visit Casper Business Challenge must:
- reside in Natrona County;
- have an existing business or idea for a business that would serve visitors and grow visitation in the area;
- submit your idea no later than Sept. 24.
Product and service businesses are encouraged to apply. Submissions may be entered by individuals or teams.
A full list of guidelines can be found here.
Natrona County thrives on tourism, according to Brook Kaufman, CEO of Visit Casper.
“Tourism is a vital part of Natrona County’s economy,” she said. “To continue to develop our destination, it’s imperative that we play an active role in bringing new ideas to the forefront. We’re looking forward to seeing what area entrepreneurs have in mind to help Casper grow.”
For more information, visit: www.visitcasper.com/business challenge.