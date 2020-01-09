Visit Casper launches new 'The One & Only' campaign, touting city as place like no other

You probably know by now how the city of Casper got its name. A young second lieutenant tasked with protecting a military base was killed at the Battle of Platte Bridge Station. His name was Caspar Collins. His father had already been honored with the naming of a town — Fort Collins, Colorado. So instead they named the city “Casper,” misspelling Collins’ name in the process.
Still, that mistake has served the city in a way — there’s no other place on earth named Casper.
This revelation inspired Visit Casper, the entity responsible for encouraging tourism here. What else is specific to only Casper? What can’t you get anywhere else?
“There’s a lot of experiences that are really unique in their proximity to each other,” said Amanda Scherlin, Visit Casper’s marketing manager. “I don’t know that there’s very many places in the world where you can catch the biggest fish of your life and then go spend the afternoon on the Oregon Trail in a Conestoga wagon.”
This is the message the organization’s new marketing campaign, titled “The One & Only,” aims to deliver: There is no place on earth like Casper, Wyoming.
The campaign is the first of its scope for the organization in years, CEO Brook Kaufman said. In her four years leading the organization, it has never done something as comprehensive as this.
The new messaging focuses on ways Casper and Natrona County deliver once-in-a-lifetime experiences unattainable elsewhere. The campaign relies on imagery of the area’s natural landmarks paired with short expressions anyone could remember.
One such image shows a couple overlooking a scenic vista, accompanied by the phrase, “Only in Casper is the call of the wild this easy to answer.”
Another puts you in a breathtaking gorge, the sun just peeking over the tree line. The phrase, “Only in Casper are you so well-connected to the unexpected,” is imposed over the image.
Kaufman, who is also a Natrona County commissioner, said she hopes the campaign gives Casperites a sense of pride. The campaign’s goal, as with all Visit Casper initiatives, is to attract new visitors to the city, she said, but instilling a sense of wonder among longtime residents is just as important.
“The thing that really benefits us the most is being an ambassador for this place,” Kaufman said. “So if you live here and the way you talk about where you live, and if you love where you live, that matters.”
Visit Casper has been in the business of promoting Casper and the county for three decades, so they know essentially what they’re selling. The organization conducts surveys, it does research, it asks questions.
The group knows, for instance, where most of the city’s visitors come from: Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota, California and Texas. They know people come to be outside. They come because they’re on their way to Yellowstone. They come for the day to shop around downtown and hit the mall.
“We asked people, ‘Why do you come?’” Kaufman said. “We didn’t have to go look for a whole lot of reasons; people were happy to tell us.”
But turning those answers into effective marketing for the city takes a bit more effort. There are other Western cities that boast historic landmarks and breathtaking scenery.
Kaufman said leaning into what makes Casper special while avoiding promoting the same things as competing destinations like Billings, Montana, or Rapid City, South Dakota, is the trick.
“You don’t want to be a vanilla destination, so you really want to give people a reason to come,” Kaufman said. “It feels like we have so many things that when we get bogged down and like, ‘Come and do history, come and do outdoor recreation,’ it feels like we have no competitive advantage because we’re trying to be all things to all people all the time.”
The new campaign more clearly highlights what makes Casper truly unique, she said.
Kaufman is hopeful this new effort will help propel Casper’s total annual visitors above 1 million. Right now, Casper sees just under 900,000 visitors every year. But it’s not just an internal goal.
“There’s not a lot of people in our community that tourism doesn’t touch even if it’s not direct,” Scherlin said, adding that money spent in the local hospitality industry is going to rotate through the community.
Somebody is going to use the money from that hotel fee or dinner bill to pay their mortgage or their babysitter, she explained. So even when travelers leave, their money is supporting Casper’s local economy.
The direct economic impact is stark, too. The hospitality industry represents more than 2,500 jobs in Natrona County, according to state data.
“If we’re doing good work, our neighbors have jobs,” Kaufman said.
At the end of the day, Kaufman said she just wants to do the city justice.
“For me, it almost feels like a spiritual opportunity to do right by this place. I mean it, we have something so beautiful and unique here that it deserves to be represented this way.”
