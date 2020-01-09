Visit Casper launches new 'The One & Only' campaign, touting city as place like no other

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The group knows, for instance, where most of the city’s visitors come from: Colorado, Wyoming, Minnesota, California and Texas. They know people come to be outside. They come because they’re on their way to Yellowstone. They come for the day to shop around downtown and hit the mall.

“We asked people, ‘Why do you come?’” Kaufman said. “We didn’t have to go look for a whole lot of reasons; people were happy to tell us.”

But turning those answers into effective marketing for the city takes a bit more effort. There are other Western cities that boast historic landmarks and breathtaking scenery.

Kaufman said leaning into what makes Casper special while avoiding promoting the same things as competing destinations like Billings, Montana, or Rapid City, South Dakota, is the trick.

“You don’t want to be a vanilla destination, so you really want to give people a reason to come,” Kaufman said. “It feels like we have so many things that when we get bogged down and like, ‘Come and do history, come and do outdoor recreation,’ it feels like we have no competitive advantage because we’re trying to be all things to all people all the time.”

The new campaign more clearly highlights what makes Casper truly unique, she said.