Visit Casper launches new tourism guide for 307 Day

Today, March 7 is 307 Day: an unofficial holiday for celebrating all things Wyoming.

To celebrate, Visit Casper put together the 307 Guide, a booklet of 307 things to “do, see, taste and experience” in Casper.

Visit Casper, which promotes travel and tourism in Natrona County, started working on the guide in mid-January, director of marketing Amanda Scherlin said.

A 307-item-long tourism pamphlet might sound like an arduous undertaking, but Scherlin said it came together surprisingly quickly.

“It was a fast and furious process,” she said.

Visit Casper ended up with more ideas than the organization knew what to do with, in fact. The team polled community members on social media for help, and received no shortage of suggestions, Scherlin said. Everyone who contributed is credited in the back of the booklet.

The 307 Guide covers everything from Casper’s best food and drink joints, to everyday activities, annual events and hidden gems. The “to see” section highlights where you can find some of Natrona County’s most scenic sights, Scherlin said — like the view from the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center.

There’s plenty of things to discover, Scherlin said, even for longtime residents. The guide’s clued her into some new restaurants she wants to try with her family.

“I’m going to keep one in my desk at work or at home,” she said.

In the back of the packet, there’s also a section of tell-tale signs you’re a Casper local.

Entries include having a senior photo taken on the “Stairway to Heaven,” the strange spiral staircase behind the Toy Town shop downtown; and being late to work because of a gaggle of turkeys blocking the road.

The free guide is only available through March, or until supplies run out.

You can find one at more than a hundred places around town, or ask Visit Casper to mail you one. For more information, go to visitcasper.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.