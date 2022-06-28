Visit Casper launches new TV and movie resource website

Want to bring more television and film to Natrona County?

Visit Casper has launched a new resource hub called Film Casper to connect TV and movie professionals with local crews, vendors and filming locations.

Coordinating film and television projects is a logistical labyrinth, said Film Casper head Kelly Eastes.

Each production team has to find filming locations that meet their vision. Before committing to somewhere specific, they also need to know there are local vendors can support them during shooting. They need businesses to supply things like rental cars, hardware, and props and catering, for example.

Production teams also look for area residents they can bring aboard their crew. It’s common for film and TV projects to hire locals for freelance gigs, Eastes explained, since it tends to be less expensive than flying people in from out of town.

Film Casper wants to make it easier for film and TV professionals what Natrona County has to offer.

Any Natrona County resident interested in being a vendor or crew member can sign up for the online database. People can advertise their homes and businesses as filming locations, too.

Applicants must provide contact information, and when relevant, some details about their qualifications and experience.

In addition to running the database, Film Casper will help prospective TV and movie projects navigate permitting requirements, and connect them with local officials, businesses and residents.

Eastes’ first brush with the film industry came in 1996, when he worked for the Natrona County Parks Department.

When the 1997 movie “Starship Troopers” was being filmed in Casper, Eastes was the de-facto liaison between the county and the production crew.

The team behind “Starship Troopers” had 39 shoot days in Natrona County; they were in town for about two months.

It was a boon for the local economy — an old expense report provided to the Star-Tribune showed the movie’s production crew spent almost $4.3 million in Wyoming. That’s equal to about $8 million today, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ CPI Inflation Calculator.

County officials asked Eastes to help Casper land future film and TV projects.

“The county commissioners came to me and wanted to start a little film office, so we could recruit the business into the community,” Eastes said. He ran that film office until 2004, when he took a job with the Natrona County School District.

With Film Casper, Eastes and Natrona County have renewed their push to put central Wyoming on the map.

What makes Natrona County an attractive filming location? For one, it has an international airport, Eastes said. That projects can get their teams in and out of town easily.

“Even if they have a big crew, they can charter something and fly it in here, and the airport’s big enough to handle what they need,” Eastes said.

The area also has enough businesses to accommodate the kinds of supplies film crews need. Last but not least, the area offers a diverse landscape, he said. Natrona County has urban and suburban settings, woods, mountains, canyons, river areas and plains.

Starship Troopers is far from the only production to be filmed in Natrona County. The 1968 film “Hellfighters” was filmed here, as well as episodes of “Street Outlaws,” a reality TV show about illegal street racing, according to a Monday press release from Visit Casper. Wells Fargo, Marlboro, and Toyota have shot projects in the area, too, the release said.

Film Casper is working with Paramount to scout locations for possible future projects, Eastes said, and Disney is expected to shoot a project in Natrona County this fall.

To browse Film Casper’s database, or sign up to be a part of it, go to visitcasper.com/film

For now, there’s one big thing making it hard for Wyoming to compete for film dollars, Eastes said: it no longer has a state film incentive program.

Wyoming passed legislation to bring more filmmakers into the state in 2007, but the statute hit its sunset date in 2018.

The law’s expiration has already cost Wyoming some projects, Eastes said. Paramount’s “1883” — a prequel to its drama TV series “Yellowstone” — was considering filming in Wyoming. But Paramount went with Montana, which recently passed new film incentive legislation, instead.

A bill to bring Wyoming’s program back was brought before lawmakers during the 2022 state legislative session in February. That bill would have set aside up to $3 million of state revenue from lodging taxes for the program every two years. It failed to meet its introductory House vote.

The Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee is expected to draft and sponsor another version of the bill for the 2023 legislative session, the Sheridan Press reported in May.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.