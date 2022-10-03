Visit Casper names new president and CEO

A new president and CEO is joining Visit Casper.

Tyler Daugherty comes all the way from Dubuque, Iowa, where he works as vice president of community engagement, a position he has held since 2012. As vice president, he is in charge of sports competitions, area events and working to enact community initiatives and programs, according to Travel Dubuque’s staff page.

In a press release, Visit Casper defined Daugherty’s new role as president and CEO as providing “a leadership role in enhancing the economic base of Natrona County through tourism.” He will start Dec. 1.

Daugherty brings “extensive experience,” to this job, according to Tia Troy, a public relations person representing Visit Casper. He has a Master of Business Administration and has coached both high school and collegiate basketball in Iowa and Indiana, respectively. He has “played a key role in large events that fuel the economy, including America’s River Festival and Team of Dreams,” the release states.

Visit Casper’s chair is excited about his addition.

“We are thrilled that Tyler will be leading the Visit Casper team,” said Jim Ruble, chair for the Natrona County Travel & Tourism Council Board of Directors. “There is no doubt that his experience, character and leadership will be a great fit for our destination, and we look forward to continuing to grow the industry under his purview.”

Daugherty himself is equally delighted about his impending relocation and new job.

“Casper is already an amazing destination and my family and I are happy to be settling in the West,” Daugherty said. “I cannot wait to get to work and build upon the organization’s strong foundation, while ensuring that Natrona County is successful and continues to thrive and grow, from consumer travelers to sporting events and group travel to film.”