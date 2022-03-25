Volunteers dedicate time and money to fixing dogs and helping them get adopted in Casper

The rangers had arranged a meet-and-greet for some of the dogs at Metro Animal Shelter. Pretty routine stuff, Cathy Corbin recalls.

It’s a way to find out which animals are comfortable making friends, and which need a little space. They were in the garage, she said, because the weather outside was crummy.

One recent arrival had Corbin’s attention. He was blond, wrinkle-faced. His ears hung over his head like the flap on the back of an envelope.

Corbin knew right away: this was a Lab-Shar Pei mix, same as her last dog, Smoke.

The dog walked over, stopped right in front of her. Then, he turned his ears out with a little flick.

“Oh, you did not just do that,” she remembers saying. Smoke used to do that same thing.

The dog chooses you, Corbin likes to say. Not the other way around. It wasn’t long before she and her husband brought Flick home.

Corbin is part of Rescue Rangers, a group of dog lovers who volunteer at Metro Animal Shelter in Casper.

The rangers — presently, Corbin, her husband Rob, and Debbie Snell, another Casper resident — are on a mission to help dogs find their people.

To give them the best chance possible, the group even started paying for the animals to be fixed.

It’s like nothing else, Corbin said, the moment dogs leave their kennels, see their new families waiting for them in the lobby. The temperature in the room changes. Something in the dogs changes, too.

“They begin the transformation right then and there,” she said.

***

Corbin pauses outside the kennel room — right by the container of foam earplugs on the wall.

She flips open her trusty notebook, a written record of every dog boarded at Metro. It shows who’s new, who’s ready for adoption, who’s found a home.

And, just as important, who’s been fixed.

Spaying and neutering keeps dogs and cats healthy and safe, and prevents overpopulation. That means fewer homeless animals.

It’s also their ticket to getting adopted sooner, Corbin said. Metro, like many shelters, incentivizes spaying and neutering in its adoption policy.

If someone wants to adopt a dog or cat that isn’t fixed, they have to make a $100 deposit on top of the adoption fee. Once the animal has the procedure done, the adopter gets their money back.

But not everyone can afford the adoption fee, the procedure and the deposit — even if they get part of that sum back eventually. As a result, dogs that are already fixed tend to get adopted earlier, Corbin said.

A few years ago, Rescue Rangers stepped in to help the ones that aren’t.

In 2019, the group paid for 23 dogs at Metro to be fixed. In 2020, it was 55. Last year, the number reached 73.

The rangers try to have a dog spayed or neutered twice a week, usually Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It’s clockwork: Corbin stops by Metro in the mornings, and lets the staff know who she’s taking that day. A staff member brings out the dog, and Corbin drops the canine off at the vet. Her husband, Rob, returned to the shelter the same afternoon.

The dogs might even have a family waiting for them when they get back.

“Sometimes, someone has shown up while they’re out at the vet’s office being fixed,” Corbin said.

***

August 2005. Katrina, a Category 5 hurricane, touched down in New Orleans.

Best Friends, an animal sanctuary based in Kanab, Utah, dispatched a team of volunteers to the scene. They spent the next nine months recovering more than 4,000 animals displaced in the disaster, according to the group’s website.

Their efforts were covered heavily in the news — broadcast, online, print, you name it. And Corbin was watching.

Gripped by what she saw, Corbin and a friend drove down to visit Best Friend’s campus in Utah. They were hooked.

“We were like two kids in a candy shop,” she said.

An idea sprouted on the drive back. Corbin doesn’t remember who said it first — her, or her friend. Really, it didn’t matter. They were of the same mind.

“Wouldn’t that be fun? To save dogs like they do?”

***

At first, the rangers were chauffeurs, mostly.

Metro just had more dogs back then, Corbin said. Some of them were doubled up in kennels.

To help out, Rescue Rangers would transport Metro dogs to other shelters in Wyoming and surrounding states.

The delivery service could be logistically challenging — and expensive. Rescue Rangers refocused its efforts on spaying and neutering a few years ago.

The group sells goods at local craft fairs and farmer’s markets to help pay for the procedures.

The rangers had a table at Super Flea Market at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds in early March. The Corbins sat there amid heaps of blankets, pot holders, baked potato pouches, placemats and dog coats — Cathy’s own creations.

It was unusually slow that day. Six inches of snow had fallen the night before, and it was 19 degrees outside. At 1 p.m. — four hours into their seven-hour shift — they’d only made enough money to pay for one procedure, Corbin said.

No matter. They’d be back again tomorrow.

***

The best way to help shelter animals is to adopt one. But know what you’re getting into, Corbin said.

That means giving the dogs some grace.

Shelters are there to save lives. They give animals a warm place to sleep and food to eat while they wait for a more permanent home.

But dogs don’t know why they’re there.

All they know is that there’s a dozen other nervous animals around them. And strangers come to visit. And it’s loud — the kennels are prone to what Corbin calls “barking frenzies”. Once one dog has something to say, others want to join in. They can’t help it, it’s just what dogs do.

It’s a stressful environment, to put it another way. That’s to say nothing of where the dogs came from. Maybe they were strays, or given up or abandoned.

In short, dogs aren’t quite themselves when they’re in shelters. It’s important to meet them where they are, Corbin said. They’ll warm up in time.

“It's just like when you start a new job,” she said. “You don't know anything. You kind of avoid everybody, so you don't look stupid.”

One dog, Max, was painfully shy at first. He’d always face the wall of his kennel when Corbin walked by, she said. Now, they’re friends.

Dogs continue blooming even after they come home. It took three and a half years for Flick to fully come out of his shell. Even now, Corbin is mindful of his boundaries — she still watches him around strangers to make sure he’s OK.

***

Sunday is dog walking day.

Around 10 a.m., ranger Debbie Snell takes a stroll with Ally, a mild-mannered Labrador and whippet mix. It’s windbreaker weather — brisk but warm under the sun.

For dogs, whose strongest sense is smell, a walk is like a good book. Time outside helps keep their minds sharp.

Ruger, the gentle giant, comes out next. He’s a Siberian husky and German shepherd mix, but is as fluffy as great Pyranees.

Ruger wasn’t sure about Rob Corbin at first.

“When I first got him out, he would not let me touch him,” he said. Not that you could tell — Ruger was eager for pets that day.

Not all the dogs are as mellow as Ally and Ruger, of course. Some of them came bounding out of Metro like loaded springs. Kyson, a small black-and-white pit bull terrier that loves to give kisses, is about 2, but still hasn’t lost his puppy energy.

Metro welcomes more volunteers, the shelter said in a statement to the Star-Tribune. It’s working on a new program to make it easier for people to sign up for specific positions at specific times.

For the moment, anyone interested in volunteering at Metro can reach out to the city of Casper’s human resources division at (307) 235-8344.

Metro is open weekdays from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is short on staff at the moment, so hours are limited.

“The Shelter has 14 positions budgeted as of today, several were recently budgeted for. Right now, our actual staffing numbers are 7,” Metro said in the statement. “We are hiring for several kennel technicians, one administrative assistant, and a couple animal protection officers. We invite anyone who enjoys working and caring for animals to consider applying to join our team.”

Ruger was adopted earlier this week.

The rangers usually aren't there to wish their friends goodbye. But they do have goodie bags prepared as parting gifts: a tennis ball, shampoo, a leash and collar.

The group asks Metro staff to take photos of the dogs and their new families. That way, the Rescue Rangers don't miss out on those moments — and can share them on Facebook.

The looks on their faces say it all: they found their people.

