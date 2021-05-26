Volunteers invited to clean up Casper's trails before summer surge

After a windy winter, Casper’s trails are due for a thorough spring cleaning.
On Saturday morning, volunteers from the community are invited to roll up their sleeves and clear trash from the trails at the annual Spring Clean Up.
If you want to participate, Platte River Trails Trust Executive Director Angela Emery said all you need to bring is yourself, some water and sunscreen. There will be snack bars for those who need them and free vintage Riverfest cups for volunteers. Trash bags, gloves and dumpsters will be provided onsite.
Volunteers will be meeting at the Tate Pumphouse around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday and then will be sent out in groups to different sections of the Platte River Trail, Casper Rail Trail or Casper Mountain Trail.
“We’re very excited; this cleanup is our first in-person event for 2021,” Emery said. “It’s an opportunity to get outside, get a little exercise and fresh air, and do something really good for the community.”
In past years, volunteers have picked up nearly 3,000 pounds of trash in a day. In 2019, 1,480 pounds of litter and debris was taken off the trails.
If you can’t make it Saturday, that doesn’t mean you can’t contribute to keeping the trails clean and clear. Every day is cleanup day, Emery said, and even just trying to pick up trash you find on a walk or a ride on the trails helps.
During 2020, the trails saw a surge of activity as people looked for safe ways to get outside. On the River Trail, traffic was up 300% in March 2020 compared to 2019. Trail counters registered nearly 2 million visits across Casper’s trails in 2020, most of those at Morad Park.
Last year’s event was adapted for the pandemic, Emery said, and was missing that sense of teamwork that comes with meeting and working alongside other volunteers. Still, participants managed to collect 420 pounds of trash.
This year, the cleanup aims to set the Platte River Trails Trust up for a summer slate of activities on pristine trails. Next weekend, the Casper Marathon will bring runners to the trails, and starting in July Art for the Trails will bring public art to the Platte River Trail. Submissions for the month-long exhibit, in partnership with ART 231, are due on June 1 and the artwork will be for sale.
“We’re trying to support local artists, we’re trying to encourage art along our trails,” Emery said. “And just delight people during July, when people are out and about rowing or riding their bikes so they have something to look at.”
Later in the summer, the annual Riverfest is also set to return after a year off. There are already plans for food, live music, regional beer tasting, vendors and the Rotary’s Duck Derby for the Aug. 21 event.
Saturday’s event is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to noon, but cleanup may not take the full three hours depending on how many volunteers show up. And if you’re not able to make Saturday’s event, Emery said, there’s a Platte River Revival Volunteer Day in September, or you can reach out to Keep Casper Beautiful to set up your own group cleanup.