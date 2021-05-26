Volunteers invited to clean up Casper's trails before summer surge

After a windy winter, Casper’s trails are due for a thorough spring cleaning.

On Saturday morning, volunteers from the community are invited to roll up their sleeves and clear trash from the trails at the annual Spring Clean Up.

If you want to participate, Platte River Trails Trust Executive Director Angela Emery said all you need to bring is yourself, some water and sunscreen. There will be snack bars for those who need them and free vintage Riverfest cups for volunteers. Trash bags, gloves and dumpsters will be provided onsite.

Volunteers will be meeting at the Tate Pumphouse around 8:50 a.m. on Saturday and then will be sent out in groups to different sections of the Platte River Trail, Casper Rail Trail or Casper Mountain Trail.

“We’re very excited; this cleanup is our first in-person event for 2021,” Emery said. “It’s an opportunity to get outside, get a little exercise and fresh air, and do something really good for the community.”

In past years, volunteers have picked up nearly 3,000 pounds of trash in a day. In 2019, 1,480 pounds of litter and debris was taken off the trails.

