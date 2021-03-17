Volunteers offer a flurry of help as Casper digs out from storm

“I’ve lived in Wyoming my whole life, and I’m 62,” Aiken said, “and I’ve never seen snow like this.”

Aiken missed her treatment Monday, but knew she needed to find a way to get to work Tuesday. She posted on Facebook, and within an hour she had a ride.

“I thought, you know, I’m not trying to play the sympathy card because normally I wouldn’t have done that,” Aiken said. “But I thought maybe if they know that I am on dialysis, I’ll get somebody to help, and it worked.”

She got rides to work lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday, and someone else to take her to dialysis on Wednesday. The driver offered to stay for the three-and-a-half-hour treatment, but because of COVID guidelines, no one else can be in the clinic. She planned to pick up Aiken afterward, offering to take her to the grocery store or anywhere else she needed on the way. Thankfully, she stocked up Saturday before the storm.

“I was kind of suspicious at first,” Aiken said, “and then she was like, ‘I had a nephew on dialysis for years so I know how important this is, and we need to get you there. So I was like, ‘Cool.’

“People in Riverton wouldn’t do that, and I don’t even know these people here.”