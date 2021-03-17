Volunteers offer a flurry of help as Casper digs out from storm

Josh Black pulled up in the Toyota CR-V he’d been driving around in all day Monday, taking himself, his girlfriend and a trusty shovel to dig out elderly or sick people around Casper, free of charge, after the storm.
It was starting to snow again, and he pulled out the yellow shovel.
“This one’s broken,” he said. “I broke it in the last driveway. I gotta get some food in me and go buy a new shovel. Then I’m going back out for one other lady that lives in Mills. No one’s gotten to her yet.”
Black, who lives and works in Cheyenne, joined dozens of people in Casper in lending a helping hand to people stranded in the snow.
As a historic snowstorm over the weekend dumped more than two feet on Casper, a flurry of posts on social media offering and asking for help — anything from bringing meals to giving rides to hospital workers — brought a little warmth back to the community.
Catching a ride
Terry Aiken said she took to Facebook to ask for help because she doesn’t know anyone in town she could ask. She moved to Casper from Riverton in August to live with her daughter — and so she could be closer to a dialysis clinic, where she goes for treatment three times a week.
On Monday, as most of the city was shut down, her clinic called and asked if she could come in before her usual time so they could send staff home early. Aiken’s car was parked in an alley off of South McKinley Street, and the mounds of snow blocking it meant she wasn’t going anywhere, early or not.
“I’ve lived in Wyoming my whole life, and I’m 62,” Aiken said, “and I’ve never seen snow like this.”
Aiken missed her treatment Monday, but knew she needed to find a way to get to work Tuesday. She posted on Facebook, and within an hour she had a ride.
“I thought, you know, I’m not trying to play the sympathy card because normally I wouldn’t have done that,” Aiken said. “But I thought maybe if they know that I am on dialysis, I’ll get somebody to help, and it worked.”
She got rides to work lined up for Tuesday and Wednesday, and someone else to take her to dialysis on Wednesday. The driver offered to stay for the three-and-a-half-hour treatment, but because of COVID guidelines, no one else can be in the clinic. She planned to pick up Aiken afterward, offering to take her to the grocery store or anywhere else she needed on the way. Thankfully, she stocked up Saturday before the storm.
“I was kind of suspicious at first,” Aiken said, “and then she was like, ‘I had a nephew on dialysis for years so I know how important this is, and we need to get you there. So I was like, ‘Cool.’
“People in Riverton wouldn’t do that, and I don’t even know these people here.”
Hospital workers, senior care and Wyoming Behavioral Institute employees also found rides to work through the worst of the storm on Facebook. Laura Thomas posted that she could take people to work in her truck (as long as she didn’t have to reverse, which it can’t do) and said she got more offers to help provide rides than responses from people needing a lift.
Between Thomas, all the volunteers on her post and another woman who started a page to connect medical and other essential workers to rides, 18 hospital employees got to work Monday. On Tuesday, Thomas estimated they got rides for six or seven more people. One nurse, she said, snowshoed down from her home on Casper Mountain to catch a lift.
Thomas said she’s never used social media to offer help like this before, but had already been coordinating rides for hospital workers with her sister, a nurse, and figured she’d extend the offer.
“Everybody I love that works at the hospital as a nurse, or as a CNA, they were all freaking out a little bit about how they were going to get to work,” Thomas said, “and then those that were already there were freaking out about having to stay all night and what they were going to do with their kids, so I was like, well, Facebook is the best way to solve this problem.”
Staying fed
This week marked the first time in Natrona County Meals on Wheels history when the organization closed for more than one day, according to director Jamie Loveall.
“I don’t know if anyone was truly prepared for the snowfall we got,” she said.
Meals on Wheels tries to anticipate winter storms, and every season provides members with shelf-stable emergency meals meant to be saved for times when drivers can’t deliver fresh food for the day.
But the local chapter of the national outfit serves roughly 500 people a day in the county, and Loveall said she was a little worried not all of those members would be taken care of through the storm.
“Hopefully, we can make a dent in that tomorrow,” she told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.
Indeed, on Wednesday, 50 volunteers arrived at the nonprofit’s offices to begin delivering meals. Loveall said about 10 new volunteers with four-wheel drive showed up to lend a hand.
Members of the community offered help on social media, but found that the people who needed it may not be online to see. Karen Boussu said when she made a Facebook post Monday offering to deliver food to people who rely on Meals on Wheels, she didn’t get any leads.
“I was really worried. I still am,” Boussu said Monday afternoon. “Maybe they are stuck in their home and no one knows they need help! The best we can do is check on our elderly neighbors.”
Clearing the way
Josh Black got stuck in Casper after the storm, and knew pretty quickly Monday he wouldn’t be able to drive down to Cheyenne anytime soon. He heard about an elderly woman down the street from where he was staying, whose husband was recently moved to hospice and whose heart conditions stopped her from being able to shovel herself out.
“I said, ‘I guess that’s what I’m going to do today,’” Black said. “So I spent the morning doing that, and then once I finally was able to open her door she was just so grateful that I was like, there’s other people certainly that are in the same position, so I decided to put that post up.”
He said he got an overwhelming response to the post — more parts praise for his kindness than responses to his offer. He spent Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday digging out more than 10 elderly couples, people stuck on the side of the road and cancer patients needing to get to treatment. Most people he found because a neighbor or family member reached out on behalf of someone who isn’t on Facebook.
As of Wednesday, Black was still getting calls as he was preparing to head back home. He’d been delivering groceries to people blocked in, hiking over feet of snow.
“There are people that have been stranded in their houses since Saturday,” Black said via Facebook message Wednesday. “This is insane.”
Black did his shoveling for free — he has a good full-time job, he said, and just had some time to kill. But others in Casper took the opportunity to offer their shoveling services to make some extra money, making Casper’s local Facebook page a sort of side-job market.
Colton Decroo and Josh Crimm said they helped nine people clear their yards and driveways Monday, using a couple of shovels and a snowblower when conditions weren’t too wet. The price per job depended on the size of the area, but in some cases when people were offering them the last bit of cash they had for shoveling, they said they did it for free.
“Me and Josh have both made some poor decisions in our life,” said Decroo. “We’ve both been to prison, we’ve both completed therapy out at the halfway house out by the airport. I guess the big thing is we’re trying to do something different. We’re trying to give back instead of taking like we have in the past.”
Crimm said he works at the Come On Inn as a night auditor, and had spent Sunday night giving housekeepers rides in the storm and delivering pizzas for snowbound guests. On Monday, he and Decroo loaded their equipment in the back of a Nissan Xterra and hit the snowy roads to dig people out.
Others including Javier Ruiz and Daniel Potter also said they got lots of responses to their Facebook posts advertising shoveling services.
The snow was a blessing for Potter, who is training as an electrician, since he was laid off from work for the week and could put the extra time to good use. Within 20 minutes of posting, he said nearly 30 people had contacted him. With the help of a friend, some shovels and a four-wheeler with a plow, Potter said they cleared 18 people’s drives and made a few hundred dollars.
Ruiz started on Sunday after the worst of the snow had fallen. By the end of Monday, he estimated he had helped around 15 people clear their driveways and sidewalks — and he already had five lined up for Tuesday, with texts still coming in.
“People were really grateful,” Ruiz said. “It was kind of bad because — I don’t know why, but my boots keep getting wet and you just have soaking feet, soaking everything. So it kind of sucks but I mean, it’s not bad. You can’t complain about it.”
Photos: Winter storm dumps more than two feet of snow on Casper