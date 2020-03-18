Volunteers set out to help those in need as Wyoming reels from coronavirus

But the group has also created some in-person generosity.

Cleta Kawa, a local teacher, has already benefited from the group and used it to pay the generosity forward.

Kawa is a mother of four, and was looking for spaghetti noodles to feed her large family earlier in the week.

“I went to several different stores looking for food and the shelves were bare. I mean bare, bare,” she said.

She posted on the Facebook group that she needed pasta, and the next day somebody delivered them to her at her work.

She was floored by the kindness, and wanted to give back herself. She has a surplus of baby wipes and is offering them up for free to anyone who needs them. She picked up an elderly woman’s prescription the other day.

“It’s just neighbors helping neighbors,” she said.

Elsewhere in the community people are lending a hand wherever they can.

The Natrona County Meals on Wheels team knew their clientele would be among the groups most affected by the spread of the virus. They surveyed their nearly 450 members and found that many were in desperate need of basic essentials like toilet paper and hand soap.