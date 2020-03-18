Volunteers set out to help those in need as Wyoming reels from coronavirus

It had been a long day. The boxes were getting heavy. But Nikki Brown and James Snelling were still in high spirits.
The pair arrived at Joshua’s Storehouse, a local food pantry, around 10 a.m. Wednesday. They loaded their car with boxes of food and began driving around town delivering the goods.
It was after 3 p.m. when they arrived at Gail Gardens Apartments in downtown Casper to meet their second-to-last patron of the day.
“We’ve got a long walk,” Brown joked. “But we’re almost there.”
Rocky Bain awaited the pair at the end of the hallway, grateful at the sight of them.
“Hello, we’ve got some food for you from Joshua’s,” Snelling said as Bain welcomed them in.
Bain was prepared to go pick up the food himself. But he’s on oxygen and it’s a burden to lug around a tank of air all day. So the delivery was “way helpful,” he said.
Joshua’s Storehouse has been delivering boxes of food around the community all week. Like many businesses and organizations across Wyoming, the nonprofit temporarily closed its doors Monday. But it is still providing food to the community.
Kim Perez, Joshua’s founder and CEO, said she received more than 600 emails yesterday alone from people desperate for some help amid the chaos that’s followed the spread of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. and abroad. So far in Wyoming, 17 people have tested positive for the illness. But nearly everyone in the Equality State is feeling the impact.
Perez didn’t make the decision to go delivery-only lightly, but most of her typical volunteers are in their mid-60s, and she didn’t want to chance exposing them to the virus.
But transitioning to delivery requires volunteers. People to pack the boxes and people to deliver them. Perez said she’s still desperate for help, but those who’ve donated their time already have been a lifesaver for her.
Caleb Isais and Lily Balas, both 14-year-olds who are out of school for the time being, were packing boxes of food in Joshua’s warehouse for most of Wednesday. They had the lineup memorized.
Isais listed the items, “Two different types of meat, eggs, cheese, two different kinds of beans, rice, sliced pears, mushrooms, milk, potatoes…”
“And onions,” Balas added.
“It’s nice knowing you’re helping out the community, doing good,” Isais said.
Brown feels the same way. She works at the Learning Junction Children’s Center, and with all of the recent closures and cancellations, fewer kids have been in attendance this week, so her own hours have been cut as well. She knows her situation isn’t unique.
“It’s pretty sad, a lot of people we talked to today have lost their jobs because things are closed down,” she said.
Earlier in the day, she and Snelling delivered a box of goods to a single mother of three who is struggling to afford groceries for her family, and whose job essentially doesn’t exist at the moment, given the recent closures.
So it’s been a day of gratitude for Snelling and Brown.
This is the new normal for many in the community. Amid school closures, ransacked grocery shelves and businesses cutting staff hours to account for a drop in business, people are stepping up to help one another in new and different ways.
A new Facebook group recently went online, created by a local woman, Marie Scott. The group, called Share & Trade Resources Wyoming, has been a place for people to ask for help if they need it, and offer it if they can.
“I was thinking and praying one day,” Scott said of her decision to create the group. “With all the supplies disappearing there’s got to be people with a surplus, and there’s got to be people with a need.”
She figured Facebook would be a good tool to make those connections. And so far it’s been an incredibly positive resource.
The primary function of the group has been for people to post what goods are still on the shelves at various grocery stores around town, helping to curtail the need to travel from store to store in search of a single ingredient.
But the group has also created some in-person generosity.
Cleta Kawa, a local teacher, has already benefited from the group and used it to pay the generosity forward.
Kawa is a mother of four, and was looking for spaghetti noodles to feed her large family earlier in the week.
“I went to several different stores looking for food and the shelves were bare. I mean bare, bare,” she said.
She posted on the Facebook group that she needed pasta, and the next day somebody delivered them to her at her work.
She was floored by the kindness, and wanted to give back herself. She has a surplus of baby wipes and is offering them up for free to anyone who needs them. She picked up an elderly woman’s prescription the other day.
“It’s just neighbors helping neighbors,” she said.
Elsewhere in the community people are lending a hand wherever they can.
The Natrona County Meals on Wheels team knew their clientele would be among the groups most affected by the spread of the virus. They surveyed their nearly 450 members and found that many were in desperate need of basic essentials like toilet paper and hand soap.
“We’re talking about the population of Casper that is most vulnerable to this virus,” said Jamie Loveall, executive director of the local nonprofit chapter.
So they put out a call for help, asking anyone with extra toiletries, cleaning supplies, pet food, puzzle books and board games to donate to the cause. The organization posted the ask on its Facebook page and spread the word through the community as best it could.
As of Wednesday morning, more than 50 people had donated goods to the nonprofit, Loveall said.
Meals on Wheels is able to handle the food side and is planning to deliver 14 days’ worth of shelf-stable meals to their clients, just in case something were to shutter their doors unexpectedly.
But the donated non-food items have been crucial as well.
Some national experts say social distancing could be needed for months to quell the spread of the virus that has so far reached 200,000 cases globally and, as of Wednesday afternoon, has killed at least 143 people in the U.S. alone.
Officially dubbed COVID-19, the illness causes respiratory issues. It’s characterized by fever, cough and shortness of breath. Given the impact the spread of the disease has had on businesses, the workforce and the health care system, Gov. Mark Gordon declared a state of emergency to unlock federal funds for the state.
Anyone who is concerned they may have COVID-19 is asked not to immediately head to the emergency room unless they’re having significant breathing problems. Instead, they’re asked to call their health care provider and get guidance on how to move forward.
There are currently no treatments and no vaccine for COVID-19. There are symptomatic treatments — treatment for breathing problems and cough suppressants. But most people, those who don’t require hospitalization, will self-isolate at home for a couple of weeks. More than 80 percent of patients will have mild symptoms from the disease.
With some worried the virus may impose an altered way of life for months, community members say doing the neighborly thing is the only way to get through.
