Volunteers set to clean up Platte River Trails

The Platte River Trails Trust is recruiting volunteers to spruce up Casper’s paths ahead of the summer season.
The trail system's spring cleanup — an annual affair since the mid-’90s — is set from 9 a.m. to noon on June 4 this year.
Teams of volunteers will be dispatched across the Platte River Trail, Casper Rail Trail and Casper Mountain Road Trail.
Volunteers will meet at the Tate Pumphouse Trails Center at 8:50 a.m. There, they'll be split up into groups, and dispatched across the Platte River Trail, Casper Rail Trail and Casper Mountain Road Trail.
Exactly what they’ll be doing depends on what kind of maintenance is needed that year, said Angela Emery, executive director of the Platte River Trail Trust. Usually, it’s things like gathering stray litter, trimming trees, pulling up weeds or sweeping the walkways.
Volunteers don’t have to bring anything except gloves — other materials will be provided.
A board member of the trust will be supervising volunteers at each of the three trails, Emery said.
“The volunteers have someone from our organization close by as they do their work,” she said.
Emery said the event tends to draw anywhere from 100 to 150 volunteers. Groups are welcome to sign up together; this year, a local Girl Scout troop is participating, she said.
Volunteers are asked to register ahead of time by filling out a form on the Platte River Trails’ website. Completed forms can be submitted to aemery@platterivertrails.com. (Participants will be able to sign up at the start of the event, too.)
The cleanup is all about getting the trails ready for their busy season, Emery explained. Just a day later, they'll host a stampede of runners in the Casper Marathon.
Upkeep is a year-round endeavor, of course. Platte River Trails has a maintenance employee out on the trails at least twice a week during the summer, Emery said. The city of Casper also helps keep the trails polished.
The Platte River Revival usually hosts its own clean-up in September, too.
To help keep the trails pristine everyday, visitors are asked to pick up trash, clean up after their dogs and bring reusable water bottles.
Bags and gloves for collecting litter are available at the Tate Pumphouse Trail Center, located at 1775 W. First Street.
Visitors who stumble upon more demanding maintenance problems — like fallen branches, for example — can reach out to the trust at 307-577-1206.
“If you see something, let us know,” Emery said.
The Platte River Trails Trust has been active since 1982. In recent years, it’s focused on building out the trail system to reach more parts of the city.
In September, the trust opened a new trail connecting Morad Park to Casper’s Wolf Creek neighborhood.
In the future, the trust plans to build a bridge connecting north Casper to the Platte River Trail, and the Casper Rail Trail to Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park.
Platte River Revival Volunteer Day
Shore crews take bags of trash from crews in boats along the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Rhonda Aune picks up trash Saturday along the shore of the North Platte River at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers, who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River.
Nathan Lange removes a Playstation game console from the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A pile of trash and debris removed from the North Platte River is seen Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A volunteer removes a bicycle Saturday from the North Platte River at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers, who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River.
Rhonda Robertson searches for trash along the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Jolene Martinez, a founder of the Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, supervises cleanup efforts along the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Sarah Hanson picks up trash along the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Brentan Brown, 12, searches for trash behind Mike Lansing Field on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A volunteer brings a bag of trash from the shore of the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Volunteers clean the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Tanya Race and students from Centennial Junior High School pick up trash on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
A shore crew volunteer removes trash from a boat along the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Marisa Wesnitzer picks up trash on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Ryan Rose, 8, places trash found behind Mike Lansing Field into his father Brent Rose's trash bag on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Volunteers drop off bags of trash from the river bottom on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Volunteers remove a large tire from the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Sarah Hanson and students from Centennial Junior High School pick up trash along the North Platte River on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River. (Ryan Dorgan, Star-Tribune)
Austin Birkle, Jack Quinn and Garrett Monroe, of the Casper College fire science department, search for trash along the banks of the North Platte River at Crossroads Park in Casper in September. The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers, who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River.
Rhonda Aune picks up trash along the shore of the North Platte River on Sept. 27, 2014, at Crossroads Park in Casper. In the past eight years, Platte River Revival volunteers planted more than 300 trees and removed more than 1 million pounds of debris from the river. The ninth annual volunteer event will be held Saturday.
The Platte River Revival Volunteer Day, now in its eighth year, has drawn more than 3,000 volunteers who have planted over 300 trees and removed over 1 million pounds of debris from the North Platte River.
