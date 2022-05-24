Volunteers set to clean up Platte River Trails

The Platte River Trails Trust is recruiting volunteers to spruce up Casper’s paths ahead of the summer season.

The trail system's spring cleanup — an annual affair since the mid-’90s — is set from 9 a.m. to noon on June 4 this year.

Teams of volunteers will be dispatched across the Platte River Trail, Casper Rail Trail and Casper Mountain Road Trail.

Exactly what they’ll be doing depends on what kind of maintenance is needed that year, said Angela Emery, executive director of the Platte River Trail Trust. Usually, it’s things like gathering stray litter, trimming trees, pulling up weeds or sweeping the walkways.

Volunteers don’t have to bring anything except gloves — other materials will be provided.

A board member of the trust will be supervising volunteers at each of the three trails, Emery said.

“The volunteers have someone from our organization close by as they do their work,” she said.

Emery said the event tends to draw anywhere from 100 to 150 volunteers. Groups are welcome to sign up together; this year, a local Girl Scout troop is participating, she said.

Volunteers are asked to register ahead of time by filling out a form on the Platte River Trails’ website. Completed forms can be submitted to aemery@platterivertrails.com. (Participants will be able to sign up at the start of the event, too.)

The cleanup is all about getting the trails ready for their busy season, Emery explained. Just a day later, they'll host a stampede of runners in the Casper Marathon.

Upkeep is a year-round endeavor, of course. Platte River Trails has a maintenance employee out on the trails at least twice a week during the summer, Emery said. The city of Casper also helps keep the trails polished.

The Platte River Revival usually hosts its own clean-up in September, too.

To help keep the trails pristine everyday, visitors are asked to pick up trash, clean up after their dogs and bring reusable water bottles.

Bags and gloves for collecting litter are available at the Tate Pumphouse Trail Center, located at 1775 W. First Street.

Visitors who stumble upon more demanding maintenance problems — like fallen branches, for example — can reach out to the trust at 307-577-1206.

“If you see something, let us know,” Emery said.

The Platte River Trails Trust has been active since 1982. In recent years, it’s focused on building out the trail system to reach more parts of the city.

In September, the trust opened a new trail connecting Morad Park to Casper’s Wolf Creek neighborhood.

In the future, the trust plans to build a bridge connecting north Casper to the Platte River Trail, and the Casper Rail Trail to Edness Kimball Wilkins State Park.

