Voters elect more women, young people to Casper City Council

The current City Council skews slightly older and predominantly male. But it’s somewhat unclear how the newly elected members will shift the council’s decision making.

Engrebretson has said she wants the council to better advocate for and represent small businesses. Gamroth and Pollock have both said they want to represent a younger demographic and work to diversify the local economy.

With Bates losing his seat, and the handful of new members, the council may shift slightly toward the center. Bates and Cathey are the most outwardly conservative members of the sitting council.

The sitting council members range in ideology from clearly left-leaning, to libertarian, to clearly right-leaning, but the entire council has addressed most issues with a degree of pragmatism that often transcends traditional partisan politics.

The city council is a unique board in that it’s nonpartisan but has recently taken a greater role in social policy. The council early this year approved the formation of an LGBTQ task force, and last year established a task force for residents with disabilities.

Several sitting council members also often invoke their political leanings during council discussions, particularly those that deal with spending or social causes.