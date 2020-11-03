Voters elect more women, young people to Casper City Council

The Casper City Council has gotten more diverse. Two more women and some young professionals will join the council in January after winning seats in Tuesday’s election.
Amber Pollock and Bruce Knell Jr. won the two open Ward I council seats. In Ward II, Kyle Gamroth and Lisa Engebretson won, and incumbent Steve Cathey will keep his Ward III seat.
Pollock led the Ward I race with nearly 35% of the vote. Knell came in second with about 25% of the vote. The primary election suggested Margaret Bloom might take the second Ward I seat, and she also received more absentee votes than Knell. But Knell edged ahead by 71 votes.
In Ward II, Gamroth has maintained a steady advantage over other candidates, winning the primary and earning the most absentee votes in the general. With early and Election Day results, Gamroth won 34% of votes. Engebretson won about 27% of the vote.
Ward II incumbent Ken Bates lost his bid for reelection by about 500 votes, earning about 22 percent.
Cathey’s Ward III victory was close. He won just under 50% of the vote, with his competitor Michael McIntosh earning just under 49%.
Regardless of how this year’s Casper City Council election panned out, the city’s governing body was sure to see a shakeup.
Five seats on the nine person board were either open or vulnerable this year, all but ensuring some shift when the newly elected officers take their seats in January.
The current City Council skews slightly older and predominantly male. But it’s somewhat unclear how the newly elected members will shift the council’s decision making.
Engrebretson has said she wants the council to better advocate for and represent small businesses. Gamroth and Pollock have both said they want to represent a younger demographic and work to diversify the local economy.
With Bates losing his seat, and the handful of new members, the council may shift slightly toward the center. Bates and Cathey are the most outwardly conservative members of the sitting council.
The sitting council members range in ideology from clearly left-leaning, to libertarian, to clearly right-leaning, but the entire council has addressed most issues with a degree of pragmatism that often transcends traditional partisan politics.
The city council is a unique board in that it’s nonpartisan but has recently taken a greater role in social policy. The council early this year approved the formation of an LGBTQ task force, and last year established a task force for residents with disabilities.
Several sitting council members also often invoke their political leanings during council discussions, particularly those that deal with spending or social causes.
Spending will likely define the new City Council come January. How and when the city spends taxpayer money largely falls to the City Council. With COVID-19 hitting Casper’s finances hard — to the tune of a nearly $3 million deficit going into the 2021 fiscal year — budgeting the city will be a critical task.
Before the pandemic hit, the city was just beginning to come out of the last state economic downtown. The council had voted to give bonuses to staff, it approved a laundry list of new projects and had been working toward affecting social change in the city as well.
