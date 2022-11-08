Voters pass 1-cent tax convincingly

Natrona County’s 1-cent tax passed with 67% support Tuesday evening, despite concerns that growing anti-tax sentiment might imperil the long-time local revenue producer.

The tax — which helps subsidize utilities, pay for street maintenance, emergency services and more — adds another penny to Wyoming’s 4% state sales tax.

In other words, you’re taxed an additional 5 cents for most things you buy in Natrona County. Four pennies go to the state, and one stays in the county. (The 1-cent tax doesn’t apply to groceries and other tax-exempt goods, however.)

The tax costs the average family in Natrona County about $170 a year, according to an analysis done by the city of Casper. It’s been around since 1974, and goes on the ballot for renewal every four years.

Local leaders anticipated more opposition to the tax this election.

With Natrona County moving farther to the right, small-government and anti-tax views have been growing. Inflation has also given voters a reason to want to save money.

An April survey of county residents 62% were “very likely” to approve the 1-cent tax again.

Once the 1-cent tax is collected at the county level, it’s divided among municipalities based on population. Natrona County also keeps a slice of the funding for its own projects.

Casper would lose roughly $16 million a year without the tax.

Most of Casper’s 1-cent money is spent on street repairs, water and sewer costs and as police and fire equipment. The city council’s four-year budget proposal indicates Casper will continue prioritizing those expenses.

The tax money also goes toward grants for local nonprofits. The city council recently considered a proposal to suspend the grants to make room for other projects — like replacing Fire Station One — but the measure died after backlash from the local nonprofit community.

Smaller towns rely on the 1-cent tax to cover even more essential expenses, like their payrolls.

Evansville would have lot around $750,000 annually without the 1-cent tax; about 15% of its annual budget.

“We would definitely have to look at cutting back on staffing, whether that be through furloughs, layoffs, et cetera,” Mayor Chad Edwards told the Star-Tribune in September.