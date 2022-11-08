Voters reject incumbents in school board race

A retired educator, a former school board trustee and two members of Natrona County’s Moms for Liberty group won seats on the county’s school board Tuesday.
In Natrona County, 15 candidates crowded the race for four open seats on the school board this year.
Retired educator Michael Stedillie, who formerly taught theater at Kelly Walsh High School and now works as a substitute teacher in the district, took the lead with roughly 14% of votes.
He was followed by former school board member Kevin Christopherson and Moms for Liberty member Jenifer Hopkins and Mary Schmidt. They collectively garnered roughly 30% of the vote.
The two incumbents — Kianna Smith and Debbie McCullar — didn’t make it back onto the school board.
There’s been a lot of attention this year on school board races across the nation as people have become more involved in kids’ education following the coronavirus pandemic.
School board meetings in Natrona County have been packed lately, a stark contrast from before the pandemic, when attendance at meetings was sparse.
Increased interest in school board meetings started with community members protesting masking requirements in the district’s schools. Community members have also come to the school board to push back against social-emotional learning curricula.
But the controversy over books in school libraries that some call “pornographic” for their depictions of sexuality is the topic that has been the center of focus at Natrona County’s school board meetings most recently.
Some of the candidates wanted to prioritize trade schools and to provide more opportunities for students to work with their hands. Others wanted to maintain Natrona County’s unique school choice system. Some were concerned about behavioral and mental health issues among students. Many wanted to try and figure out ways to better retain and recruit teachers.
In an unusual move, three of the school board candidates — Renea Redding, Schmidt and Hopkins, all members of Natrona County’s Moms for Liberty group — ran together in part to oppose two books in the Kelly Walsh High School library.
Redding garnered roughly 8% of the vote and didn’t make it onto the school board.
The books — “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel that explores the author’s experience with gender and sexuality, and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” a resource guide for transgender individuals — have been criticized for their depictions of sexuality.
In early September, after some community members asked the district to get rid of the books, a committee voted to keep them at the Kelly Walsh High School library. (The Natrona County High School library had also purchased “Gender Queer” in January, although it wasn’t in circulation.) But community members appealed the decision, and the school board itself will have to take a vote on whether or not to keep the books.
Two of the trustees whose terms are ending decided not to run for reelection.
Trustee Clark Jensen, a longtime member of the school board, previously said at a State Loan and Investment Board meeting in September that he was more interested in working with the new charter school opening in Casper — Wyoming Classical Academy — rather than continuing with the district.
The Natrona County School Board holds a meeting on Oct. 24 in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Though Jensen emphasized that he didn’t mean to disparage the school district, he said at the September that he was disappointed at the lack of progress its schools seem to have made compared to state standards.
The majority of schools in the Natrona County School District didn’t meet state performance standards in the 2021-2022 school year, according to an October report from the district. Eleven schools’ scores decreased from 2018 to 2022, but 12 schools’ scores increased in the same time period.
Trustee Dave Applegate, whose term also ends this year, successfully ran for Casper College board instead of trying his luck again with the school board. Todd Milliken and Kathy Dolan also won seats on the Casper College board.
PHOTOS: Casper voters head to the polls
Casper votes
A poll worker points out where fellow volunteer Anne Carlson needs to initial each ballot on Tuesday morning at the Natrona County Library. Along with state and national races, voters cast ballots to decide who should serve on the Casper City Council.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Voters cast ballots in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Natrona County Library.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A voter cast a ballots on Tuesday at the Natrona County Library.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A voter heads in to cast a ballot on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Heather Belden waits to make sure voters' ballots get accepted by the machines and to give them a sticker on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A dog barks while waiting for its owner to vote in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Jeff Peterson, right, walks into vote with MariKay Warner and Todd Warner on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Voters head into the Natrona County Library to cast their ballot in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tom Rohde poses outside after voting on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tim Simeroth waits in line to get his ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Tim Simeroth casts his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll worker Heather Belden waits to make sure voters' ballots are accepted by the ballot machine on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Swede Erickson Thunderbird Gym at Casper College.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Election workers help a woman figure out where her voting location on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members cast their votes in the midterm elections on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Commons in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Rob Hendry welcomes people to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Kit Jennings, a former lawmaker and now a poll worker, holds up to show that his space to check in voters is open during the lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Lynn Lange and Carolyn Christie, election workers, talk while they wait for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Sue Townsend, an election worker, tells a story during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, helps walk a community member through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, waits to hand out stickers to community members on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, waits for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, waits to hand out stickers to community members on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Carolyn Christie, an election worker, waits for voters during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
A stack of used voter tickets during the midterm on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Sue Townsend, an election worker, talks to a young man who voted before giving him a sticker during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, gives both Tara and Ben Follum a sticker after voting on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Key Patchen and Debbie Nestas, election workers, help walk a community members through the necessary steps to vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Laura Pickle, an election worker, hands a sticker to a community member after she dropped off her ballot on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Election booths sit empty during the midterm election lunch rush hour on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll workers help out community members during the lunch time rush in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members chat after voting during the midterms on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members stop by the polls after work to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at the Old North Casper School.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Community members stop by the polls after work to vote in the midterm election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
June Hartman, a election coordinator who has helped out for 35 years, gives community members stickers after they vote on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Lois Purvis, a election worker, helps community members through the election process on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Every election site also has a special voting machine for those with visual or audio impairments and it is seen on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Bethel Baptist Church.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Casper votes
Poll workers raise numbers to show they are available for voters during the lunch rush on Tuesday at the Central Wyoming Fair Grounds polling place in Casper. Natrona County voters were deciding Tuesday whether to extend the 1-cent tax for the 17th time.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!