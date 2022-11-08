Voters reject incumbents in school board race

A retired educator, a former school board trustee and two members of Natrona County’s Moms for Liberty group won seats on the county’s school board Tuesday.

In Natrona County, 15 candidates crowded the race for four open seats on the school board this year.

Retired educator Michael Stedillie, who formerly taught theater at Kelly Walsh High School and now works as a substitute teacher in the district, took the lead with roughly 14% of votes.

He was followed by former school board member Kevin Christopherson and Moms for Liberty member Jenifer Hopkins and Mary Schmidt. They collectively garnered roughly 30% of the vote.

The two incumbents — Kianna Smith and Debbie McCullar — didn’t make it back onto the school board.

There’s been a lot of attention this year on school board races across the nation as people have become more involved in kids’ education following the coronavirus pandemic.

School board meetings in Natrona County have been packed lately, a stark contrast from before the pandemic, when attendance at meetings was sparse.

Increased interest in school board meetings started with community members protesting masking requirements in the district’s schools. Community members have also come to the school board to push back against social-emotional learning curricula.

But the controversy over books in school libraries that some call “pornographic” for their depictions of sexuality is the topic that has been the center of focus at Natrona County’s school board meetings most recently.

Some of the candidates wanted to prioritize trade schools and to provide more opportunities for students to work with their hands. Others wanted to maintain Natrona County’s unique school choice system. Some were concerned about behavioral and mental health issues among students. Many wanted to try and figure out ways to better retain and recruit teachers.

In an unusual move, three of the school board candidates — Renea Redding, Schmidt and Hopkins, all members of Natrona County’s Moms for Liberty group — ran together in part to oppose two books in the Kelly Walsh High School library.

Redding garnered roughly 8% of the vote and didn’t make it onto the school board.

The books — “Gender Queer,” a graphic novel that explores the author’s experience with gender and sexuality, and “Trans Bodies, Trans Selves,” a resource guide for transgender individuals — have been criticized for their depictions of sexuality.

In early September, after some community members asked the district to get rid of the books, a committee voted to keep them at the Kelly Walsh High School library. (The Natrona County High School library had also purchased “Gender Queer” in January, although it wasn’t in circulation.) But community members appealed the decision, and the school board itself will have to take a vote on whether or not to keep the books.

Two of the trustees whose terms are ending decided not to run for reelection.

Trustee Clark Jensen, a longtime member of the school board, previously said at a State Loan and Investment Board meeting in September that he was more interested in working with the new charter school opening in Casper — Wyoming Classical Academy — rather than continuing with the district.

Though Jensen emphasized that he didn’t mean to disparage the school district, he said at the September that he was disappointed at the lack of progress its schools seem to have made compared to state standards.

The majority of schools in the Natrona County School District didn’t meet state performance standards in the 2021-2022 school year, according to an October report from the district. Eleven schools’ scores decreased from 2018 to 2022, but 12 schools’ scores increased in the same time period.

Trustee Dave Applegate, whose term also ends this year, successfully ran for Casper College board instead of trying his luck again with the school board. Todd Milliken and Kathy Dolan also won seats on the Casper College board.