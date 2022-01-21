Wait to report crashes without injuries due to snow Friday, Casper police say

It's a snow day in Casper — at least, according to the police.

The Casper Police Department is asking anyone involved in a crash without injuries not to call emergency services today due to snow.

Instead, the department said in a Facebook post, you should take down information including the other driver's license, insurance and a description of their vehicle.

If there are injuries in a crash, if multiple cars are involved or there is a hit-and-run, you should still call police at (307) 235-8278 or 911, and an officer should respond.

Crashes can be reported Saturday during business hours to the non-emergency number or by going to the department's offices at 201 North David Street.

If you can't avoid travel altogether Friday, police said, be extremely careful on the roads.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a winter weather advisory for Natrona County through 4 p.m. Friday. By mid-morning, the area had received 4 to 7 inches of snow. Snowfall of up to 9 inches, or as much a foot on Casper Mountain, is expected through the end of the day.

Roads in the Casper area and north on the I-25 corridor will be slick with possible black ice and poor visibility Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

