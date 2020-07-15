Walmart, Smith's, Kohl's among major retailers in Wyoming to require face masks

Gordon said he was "certainly not inclined to do a statewide order" but that he would work with counties that wanted to pass those requirements on a local level.

The governor said he found it "upsetting" that some Wyoming businesses have received pushback for requiring their customers to wear masks.

"There have been some obnoxious individuals who have gone in and tried to argue the constitutionality of it," he said. "And I think that those people ought to read Federalist No. 10 or Federalist No. 84 and understand really what the damn Constitution said. The Constitution said if it's my property and I don't want you coming in without a mask on, by god we'll fix that. So I think those Republican principles that we count on are ones that ought to be respected."

Multiple retailers require masks

Also on Wednesday, hours after Walmart's announcement, supermarket chain Kroger, based in Cincinnati, and department store Kohl's, based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, followed suit. Kohl's policy will go into effect on Monday, while Kroger's mask protocol will go into effect July 22.