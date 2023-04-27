The city of Mills is building a new neighborhood park — and wants residents to help name it.

Plans for the approximately 4-acre property have been in the works for several years now. The lightning bolt-shaped plot of land borders a relatively new neighborhood on Mills’ west end, by the intersection of Poison Spider and S. Robertson roads.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, the city said the park will be under construction this summer and likely completed by August.

Anyone interested in suggesting a name is invited to fill out a Google form available on the city’s Facebook page. (People are asked to provide their names, phone numbers and email addresses.) The form closes at 5 p.m. June 30.

According to a 2018 plan for the space, play areas will be located on either end of the park. It's also expected to include picnic tables, paved walkways and lawn space. (Right now, the lot is referred to as “Robertson Hills Park.”)

The land was donated to the city and paid for with help from the National Park Service and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, which gives grants to conservation and recreation-related projects.

According to Mills' website, it'll be the city's sixth park space, joining Freden Park, Norene Kilmer Park, Eagle Park, Memorial Park, First Street Park and Sunny Acres Park.