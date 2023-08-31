Customers of the Wardwell Water and Sewer District voted overwhelmingly to dissolve the district and hand control of the system over to the town of Bar Nunn.

Water rates won’t change, and the system will still serve the same customers.

It’s just a matter of centralization — the majority of people served by Wardwell already live in Bar Nunn, a dissolution plan approved by voters says. (It also has customers in Mills and unincorporated parts of Natrona County.)

“Bar Nunn’s operation of the water and sewer system will simplify and streamline the provision of utilities to its current residents, and the residents outside of the municipal boundary,” the document says.

A small special assessment tax on Wardwell customers will also go away.

The dissolution was a long time coming, said Pat Holscher, attorney for Bar Nunn and Mills.

That Wardwell survived this long is unusual; the service district was originally created in 1969 to serve rural Natrona County residents.

Under normal circumstances, it would have been folded into Bar Nunn when the town was established 1982.

Newly minted municipal governments typically assume of the water and sewer infrastructure in their boundaries, said Holscher. One exception is when the water system is in debt, though — as was the case with Wardwell.

“The law’s designed to prevent the situation where a newly created town is in debt right from the beginning,” he said.

It would stay that way for a handful of decades.

There was a push to break up Wardwell in early 2019, when Bar Nunn and Mills created a committee aimed at dissolving the district. Both municipalities passed formal resolutions voicing support for disbanding Wardwell the following year.

Wardwell’s board opposed the move at the time, arguing that dissolution would be too expensive of an undertaking.

Its tune changed this year, however. In April, Wardwell’s board passed a resolution initiating the process for Bar Nunn to take over the system.

Bar Nunn’s already been operating Wardwell’s infrastructure for a few months.

The August special election for Wardwell customers was the last hurdle to kick off the district’s dissolution.

So, what happens now? Lots of paperwork. The process of transferring Wardwell’s assets over to Bar Nunn takes some administrative heavy lifting, said Holscher.

But Wardwell customers shouldn’t notice much of a difference.

“It’s the same pipes, same water system, all of that, except their bill will come from Bar Nunn rather than Wardwell,” Holscher said.

