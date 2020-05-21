Washakie County nursing home resident dies; 12 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Washakie County nursing home resident who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday.

The resident was an older man who lived at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, which is experiencing an outbreak of the virus, the health department said.

Testing at that facility has so far identified five cases among staff and six cases among residents, according to the state health department. The man who died was previously identified as a positive coronavirus case.

To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with nearly 200 additional probable cases, according to the health department.

Twelve residents have died after contracting COVID-19, including five in the last six days.

To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.