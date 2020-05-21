Washakie County nursing home resident dies; 12 coronavirus-related deaths in Wyoming

A Washakie County nursing home resident who tested positive for the coronavirus has died, the Wyoming Department of Health reported Thursday.
The resident was an older man who lived at Worland Healthcare Rehabilitation Center, which is experiencing an outbreak of the virus, the health department said.
Testing at that facility has so far identified five cases among staff and six cases among residents, according to the state health department. The man who died was previously identified as a positive coronavirus case.
To date, Wyoming has recorded more than 600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with nearly 200 additional probable cases, according to the health department.
Twelve residents have died after contracting COVID-19, including five in the last six days.
To limit the virus' spread, Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist in March ordered the closure of schools and many businesses where people congregate, including bars, gyms and hair salons.
Gyms and personal care establishments were able to reopen with some restrictions May 1. The state has also allowed restaurants to open again — with conditions. And on May 15, the state allowed an order limiting public gatherings to 10 people or less was allowed to expire in favor of one setting the limit at 25.
The orders — and the economic hardship they've caused — prompted some protests, though not on the scale seen in other states. Gordon has said the reopening of Wyoming is being driven by data, not dates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.