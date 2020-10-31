 Skip to main content
Watch now: Casper City Council candidate interviews
Watch now: Casper City Council candidate interviews

When voters go to the polls Tuesday, they'll be deciding on several local races including who should serve on the Casper City Council. 

Here's a compilation of interviews with many of the candidates for city council. 

Amber Pollock (Ward I)

Bruce Knell Jr. (Ward I)

Edis Allen (Ward II)

Kenneth Bates (Ward II)

Kyle Gamroth (Ward II)

Stephen Cathey (Ward III)

Michael McIntosh (Ward III)

Watch interviews with Natrona County Commission candidates here.

