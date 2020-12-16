Watch now: Casper firefighters first in county to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Soon, vaccines could be in every county in the state. So far, just Laramie and Natrona County health departments, and hospitals in Jackson, Cody and Gillette have received shipments. The Laramie County health department is expecting another shipment Monday.

How soon the vaccine could get to the rest of the state’s first phase recipients will depend on the federal government. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Dec. 11 for emergency use, meaning it could start going to those most at-risk of exposure - health care workers and long-term care residents, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Guidelines.

A second vaccine could be approved this week. The biotech company Moderna has developed a vaccine it says in 94.5% effective, just half a percentage point shy of the Pfizer efficacy rate. That vaccine could be approved by the FDA this week. If that happens, shipments of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will be in every Wyoming county by the end of next week, Wyoming Department of Health spokesperson Kim Deti said.

