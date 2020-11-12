Watch now: Crews battle building fire in Natrona County

A major structure fire ignited Thursday in Natrona County west of Casper, sending a large plume of black smoke high into the otherwise clear blue sky.

A Casper Star-Tribune reporter near the scene saw what appeared to be an explosion coming from a building along West Yellowstone Highway. She observed heavy black smoke and sparks emanating from the plume.

Authorities were unaware of any injuries tied to the fire.

The fire ignited early Thursday afternoon in an industrial area west of the city near Vista West.

Mills Fire Chief Dave North said flames jumped across West Yellowstone Highway after the building ignited. There was both propane and natural gas burning, he said.

He was not able to immediately say who owns the building.

Flames could be seen coming from a charred building between Frontage Road and Arabian Ave. The grassy shoulder of the road was also ablaze, and a grass lot across West Yellowstone Highway caught fire when the flames traveled across the road. Fire officials extinguished that blaze within 45 minutes of the fire igniting, leaving a charred lot in its place.