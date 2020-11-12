 Skip to main content
Watch now: Crews battle building fire in Natrona County
breaking top story

Watch now: Crews battle building fire in Natrona County

Fire

Mills Police Officers redirect traffic on Yellowstone Highway as fire fighters respond to a vehicle fire in Mills along the road Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

A major structure fire ignited Thursday in Natrona County west of Casper, sending a large plume of black smoke high into the otherwise clear blue sky.

A Casper Star-Tribune reporter near the scene saw what appeared to be an explosion coming from a building along West Yellowstone Highway. She observed heavy black smoke and sparks emanating from the plume.

Authorities were unaware of any injuries tied to the fire.

The fire ignited early Thursday afternoon in an industrial area west of the city near Vista West. 

Mills Fire Chief Dave North said flames jumped across West Yellowstone Highway after the building ignited. There was both propane and natural gas burning, he said. 

He was not able to immediately say who owns the building.

Flames could be seen coming from a charred building between Frontage Road and Arabian Ave. The grassy shoulder of the road was also ablaze, and a grass lot across West Yellowstone Highway caught fire when the flames traveled across the road. Fire officials extinguished that blaze within 45 minutes of the fire igniting, leaving a charred lot in its place. 

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office is asking people to stay out of the area so they don't hamper fire agencies' response.

Fire

Black smoke rises from a fire in Mills Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

"We're having to block off streets, said sheriff's Sgt. Taylor Courtney.

Courtney said there was only one structure involved and no injuries had been reported. He said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

"The fire is still being put out. Once that is done, Natrona County Fire will investigate the cause," he said.

Wyoming Department of Transportation spokesman Jeff Goetz tweeted at 1:46 p.m. that all lanes of U.S. 20/26 were closed near Zero Road and Ghost Town, between mileposts 6-8.

Follow health and education reporter Morgan Hughes on Twitter @m0rgan_hughes

