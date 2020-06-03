Watch now: Demonstrators march down East Second Street in Casper

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A group of roughly 50 protesters marched down East Second Street in Casper on Wednesday following a larger demonstration at the Hall of Justice. The march has gone on for two hours.

Around 3:15 p.m., the march, which began downtown, reached the east side Walmart. The march then returned to the intersection of East Second and Wyoming Boulevard. Some protesters knelt and lay down in the intersection while a number of police cars arrived and officers told the protest they were assembling illegally.

Traffic was temporarily blocked as demonstrators walked in the street at about 2:30 p.m. Police cars trailed the protesters with their lights on. Less than 10 minutes later, the protesters had reached the east side Albertsons store, taking up all of the eastbound lanes and part of the westbound lanes.