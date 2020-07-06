Watch now: Fire reported on Muddy Mountain
Watch now: Fire reported on Muddy Mountain

  • Updated
A fire was burning Monday on Muddy Mountain near Casper.

The fire was a quarter acre when first spotted, according to Natrona County Emergency Management. It's current size is not known.

Crews were using a helicopter to drop water on the blaze. 

"There are units and responders staged and ready to go if they are needed, but hopefully they will be able to take care of it with water," the agency said in a Facebook post.

The Natrona County Fire District posted a video to Facebook on Monday of a helicopter dropping water on the "Big Red Fire."

