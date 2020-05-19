Watch now: Health officer links rise in COVID-19 cases with people not taking precautions seriously

“It’s as if people don’t think it’s real or don’t think they should have to do it,” he said. “... I think the families of the 90,000 Americans that have died in the last 2 1/2 months would appreciate if we did what we needed to do, even in Wyoming.”

While Dowell said the community initially heeded the guidelines on face coverings and social distancing, he feels that people are now “kind of blowing it off.”

He referred to one restaurant in which multiple employees over the weekend were not wearing face coverings as required. Additionally, he said he recently went into a fitness center where no employees were wearing face coverings and patrons were being asked to clean equipment rather than employees, which was one of the requirements for gyms to reopen.

“Those of you who go to the grocery store know exactly what I’m talking about,” Dowell said. “The employees are wearing the masks, but probably 20 percent of the patrons. And that’s just not OK.”

If the community does not start to take more precautions, he said, the ability for in-person schooling to return in the fall could be put in jeopardy.

No new restrictions