Watch now: Learn about Natrona County candidates ahead of Tuesday's election

The presidential race might be receiving the most attention, but there's plenty more happening on election day.

In Natrona County, voters will decide on new county commissioners and school board members. In Casper, residents will vote on the city council races.

Earlier this month, the League of Women Voters and the Natrona County Library hosted candidate forums for all three races. You can watch them below.

Casper City Council

Natrona County Commission

Natrona County School Board

