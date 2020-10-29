Watch now: Learn about Natrona County candidates ahead of Tuesday's election

The presidential race might be receiving the most attention, but there's plenty more happening on election day.
In Natrona County, voters will decide on new county commissioners and school board members. In Casper, residents will vote on the city council races.
Earlier this month, the League of Women Voters and the Natrona County Library hosted candidate forums for all three races. You can watch them below.
Casper City Council
Support Local Journalism
Natrona County Commission
Natrona County School Board
Read more of the Star-Tribune's election and politics coverage here.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.