Watch live as demonstrators in downtown Casper hold a vigil and march in honor of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer. The event was organized by the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Editor's note: Our feed has cut out because of technical problems. We apologize for the inconvenience. You can keep tabs on our reporters' on-scene coverage here.